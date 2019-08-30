Fabinho Insists Liverpool Must Improve Mentality to Avoid Conceding Goals

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has called on his side to stop taking their foot off the gas pedal in games if they want to avoid conceding goals.

The Reds are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, having conceded against Norwich City, Southampton and Arsenal. All three games were relatively comfortable for Liverpool, but conceding the goals certainly made life harder for the team.

Speaking to Liverpool's official websiteFabinho insisted that the Reds cannot afford to slow the game down, or else they risk allowing opponents to get back into the game.

He said: "They were three distinctive and difficult opponents. I think in our home games we managed to win by a good margin, we scored more goals and finished off the game quicker and could relax more in the final part of the game. I think this is why we conceded in our two home games because we slowed the pace down.

"We knew the game against Arsenal would be very difficult, one of the big teams in England, so we got to show our quality against such a strong, quality team.

"I think we played an excellent game, we won – which was most important – and I think it serves as an example performance for the rest of the season. Against Southampton, things were different. We went ahead which is important, but things were complicated towards the end of the game.

"I think it’s normal when you concede away from home [as] the opposition grow into the game, the fans get behind them and will cheer them on. But we were solid in defence and we brought the three points home and we hope to go from strength to strength." 

Liverpool's next test comes in the form of Burnley, and Fabinho admitted that it will certainly be tough for the Reds to maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

"We know that playing Burnley away is always very difficult," he said. "Last season was really tough, but we’re really confident and know that a fourth victory will be a great step for the start of the season. So we will play in the same way and go after the win."

