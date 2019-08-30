Leicester Midfielder Hamza Choudhury Signs New Foxes Contract Until 2023

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has signed a new four-year contract with the Foxes that promises to keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2023.

The new contract represents a 12-month extension on the 21-year-old’s existing contract and underlines his importance to manager Brendan Rodgers’ plans after starting all four games in all competitions so far this season.

Choudhury made his senior Leicester debut in an EFL Cup tie just under two years ago while still a teenager, having earlier got his first tastes of professional football during two loan spells at Burton Albion in League One and later the Championship.

The home-grown youngster, who has made headlines this week following an interview given by Aston Villa player Neil Taylor about the need for a ‘British Asian superstar’, made a strong end to last season with Leicester and has carried through to 2019/20.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Loughborough-born Choudhury, who has Caribbean heritage from his father and Bangladeshi heritage from his mother, has played seven times for England at Under-21 level since 2018.

He will be expecting to add to his growing experience and continued development when Leicester face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday looking for back-to-back wins after a first victory of the season against Sheffield United last weekend.