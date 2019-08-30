Liverpool: The XI That Should Start Against Burnley

Liverpool have made the perfect start to their Premier League campaign, thumping Arsenal 3-1 in their last outing and preserving their 100% record after three games.

Mohamed Salah's frightening form against the Gunners has helped Jurgen Klopp's side score nine goals in their opening fixtures, second only to title rivals Manchester City.

However, the only concern so far is the lack of a clean sheet - they've failed to keep Norwich City and Southampton out as well as the Gunners. This will surely be of concern to a team which kept the best defensive record of the season last term, and boasts the UEFA Men's Player of the Season in Virgil van Dijk.

Next up for Klopp's side is a trip to Turf Moor to face a strong Burnley outfit led by the inform Ashley Barnes. The Clarets come in to this game looking to regain their form after their midweek Carabao Cup second round exit at the hands of League One's Sunderland.

Here's how the Reds are likely to line up against Sean Dyche's side in Saturday's late kick off.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Adrian (GK) - With Alisson Becker sidelined until after the international break, the Spaniard looks set to remain between the posts. His heroics in the UEFA Super Cup have since been tarnished by a howler against Southampton to gift them a lifeline in the game which could have been repeated against Arsenal had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not narrowly fired wide. Adrian's lack of composure with the ball at his feet has cast doubts over his ability to fit into Klopp's style.





Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - With Burnley expected to sit back and play on the counter-attack, the Englishman will have plenty of freedom down the right-hand side and can demonstrate his fine crossing ability to feed the frontmen.





Joel Matip (CB) - The 28-year-old scored in his last league outing against Arsenal and has formed an outstanding centre-back partnership with Van Dijk, although he does not receive the same personal accolades.





Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The newly crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Season beat second place Lionel Messi by nearly a hundred points and will be desperate to get Liverpool's first clean sheet of the season. The Reds have not kept Burnley out since March 2015.





Andrew Robertson (LB) - The Scotsman is yet to register an assist this season and will be eager to change that against Burnley. The 25-year-old will have to play a vital role at both ends of the field if Liverpool want to achieve a club record 13th consecutive league win.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Liverpool's captain rarely takes the limelight in his side but his work rate and leadership will be crucial to the Reds this season, especially in tricky fixtures like this.





Fabinho (CM) - The Brazilian registered his first assist of the season, a one touch pass to feed Salah's snaking run to score Liverpool's third last weekend. His vision and defensive work will be important in breaking down the Clarets.





Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - The Dutchman has been the only constant in Liverpool's midfield this season, starting all three fixtures, and looks set to continue in his role this time.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (RW) - The 27-year-old was back to his best against Arsenal, as his brace helped Liverpool take all three points at Anfield. The Egyptian will look to push on against Burnley as he hunts for his third consecutive Golden Boot.





Roberto Firmino (ST) - The Brazilian relishes playing Burnley, scoring three times against them last season - including one during his last visit to Turf Moor.





Sadio Mane (LW) - The Senegalese star scored twice the last time the two sides met and will hope to repeat the feat. He has already fallen two goals behind teammate Salah, and four behind Teemu Pukki and Raheem Sterling, in the race to be the league's top scorer.

