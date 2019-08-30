Oliver Kahn Appointed to Bayern Munich Board and Will Become CEO in 2021

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has been appointed to the Bayern Munich board of directors, and will become the club's new chairman when Karl-Heinz Rummenigge steps down in 2021.

Kahn won everything with the club in a distinguished playing career that saw him spend 14 years with Bayern, claiming eight Bundesliga titles and helping Germany to a FIFA World Cup final in 2002.

Oliver Kahn has been appointed chief executive of FC Bayern München AG from 2022. pic.twitter.com/UX0fj3LygM — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 30, 2019

Having successfully ventured into business since retiring in 2008, he will make his return to the club official in January 2020, and will lead from the front when Rummenigge steps down from January 1st 2022.

It comes as a result of an unanimous vote from the supervisory board, chaired by Uli Hoeness, and Kahn spoke of his honour at the appointment, as per a Bayern statement.

"It is a great honour for me that first the office of the board and later the chairmanship of the board of FC Bayern Munich AG is transferred," he said.

I would like to thank the board of supervisors at FC Bayern for their confidence in me. I look forward to taking on the new challenge of executive board member with passion and enthusiasm at @FCBayern, starting in January 🔴⚪ #MiaSanMia #WeiterImmerWeiter pic.twitter.com/3q2ZvjuFeD — Oliver Kahn (@OliverKahn) August 30, 2019

"I thank the Supervisory Board with Uli Hoeneß at the helm for this trust. I am deeply connected with the club and it has shaped my life very much.

"Sporting and economic success, loyalty to the fans, responsibility to the history and the values of the club - this is the FC Bayern. In the future, I would like to further develop these attributes together with the employees, as well as the colleagues on the Management Board and Supervisory Board. "