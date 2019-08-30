Steve Bruce Expresses Concern Over Dwight Gayle Injury & Gives Andy Carroll & Matt Richie Update

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has expressed his concern over the lack of progress in Dwight Gayle’s recovery from a calf injury sustained during their pre-season tour of China.

The club are no closer to a diagnosis and his expected return date continues to be pushed back.

The 28-year-old had been pursued by West Bromwich Albion during the summer transfer window after having a successful loan spell with the Baggies last season, scoring 24 goals.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

Ahead of their match against Watford on Saturday, quotes carried by the Newcastle Chronicle, the Newcastle boss said: “Injuries are frustrating for any manager.

“Gayle is a concern as he isn’t getting any better, he is going to see another specialist.”

The Magpies injury problems continue after Matt Richie was confirmed to have suffered ligament damage during their second round exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Leicester on Wednesday, and is expected to be sidelined for around two months.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

On Ritchie, Bruce said: "It's ankle ligament damage. Thankfully it's not six months but it's bad enough."

This latest injury takes Newcastle’s tally of first team players struggling with knocks up to 11.

Bruce remains without Florian Lejeune and Andy Carroll for Watford’s visit to St. James’ Park but the 58-year-old did allude to Carroll's potential return date: "We are hoping that by the international break Andy will be near."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin has also ruled out until October after being forced off with a hamstring injury during Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

Newcastle face the league’s bottom side as they look to build on their 1-0 win over Spurs. A second consecutive victory would further help to ease the pressure on the manager which has mounted ever since he replaced fan favourite Rafa Benitez earlier in the summer.