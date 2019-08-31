Arsenal: The XI That Should Start Against Tottenham

Arsenal have a chance to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat to reigning European champions Liverpool, when they take on arch rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Despite the loss, Unai Emery's men have made a good start to the season, having collected six out of a possible nine points available putting them third in the league table.

With their top-four rivals already somewhat struggling, a great performance and a win against Tottenham will help boost their chances of returning to the Champions League.

Champions League finalists Spurs have been quite poor in the Premier League having only picked up 15 points in their last 15 matches - only Watford and Brighton have managed less.

Here's how the Gunners are likely to line up against Mauricio Pochettino's side in Sunday's late kick-off.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Bernd Leno (GK) - Having enjoyed a very good debut season last campaign, the German international has been quietly one of the best keepers in the league showcasing some great agility as well as some very neat distribution - something his predecessor Petr Cech lacked.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RB) - Hector Bellerin is on the mend but midfielder Maitland-Niles has been a superb replacement for the injured Spaniard. Despite a poor game against Liverpool, the Englishman usually thrives in big games making him a great fit for the derby.

Sokratis (CB) - The 30-year-old has nailed down a starting place following his move to the Gunners last season and has been a defensive rock that Emery's side desperately needed. Strong and aggressive in the tackle, he will give Harry Kane and the rest of the attackers a difficult time.

David Luiz (CB) - Despite an error-laden performance against the Reds, Luiz can be an exceptional defender on his day by displaying his brilliant passing range accompanied with great leadership and superb timing in his tackle - attributes that are needed in this derby match.

Sead Kolasinac (LB) - With Monreal leaving for Real Sociedad and new signing Kieran Tierney on his road to recovery from injury, it leaves the Bosnian as the only option.

Midfielders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Lucas Torreira (CM) - The young Uruguayan is a brilliant midfielder whose skillset is perfect for a derby match against high-quality opposition. His combative play style alongside his passion will help the Gunners be more defensively solid and will combine very well with his fellow midfielders.

Granit Xhaka (CM) - Despite decent performances from Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi, an experienced player is a better fit for an important game and Xhaka fits that bill. Virtually undroppable for Emery due to his great progressive passing, decent defensive work and wonderful leadership.

Dani Ceballos (AM) - Ceballos gets the nod ahead of Mesut Özil in the attacking midfield role as more industry is needed in midfield. Despite having a difficult time against Liverpool, Ceballos showed his class in a mature and complete performance against Burnley and the home faithful will be expecting a similar all-action performance.

Forwards

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - Arsenal's record signing has shown glimpses of his exquisite dribbling and pace, highlighted by the fact he is the first player in 50 league matches to get past Virgil van Dijk in only his second-ever Premier League outing.

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - The French number nine does not usually get the credit he deserves, but is a fantastically well-rounded footballer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - The reigning Premier League top scorer has started the season in fine fettle having already scored twice in three games. He will be hoping to use his electrifying speed and superb finishing to continue his great scoring rate and will undoubtedly worry Spurs defenders.