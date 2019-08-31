Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Discusses Sadio Mané's Incredible Outburst Following Substitution

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quick to deny rumours that Sadio Mané's furious reaction was related to his substitution, but the German boss refused to confirm the reason behind his striker's display of anger. 

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over hosts Burnley on Saturday evening, and Mané starred for the Reds, scoring an excellent goal to double their lead towards the end of the first half. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

However, the Senegalese striker's joy soon turned to fury, as he was visibly annoyed upon his substitution, shouting towards Klopp on the Liverpool bench, and refusing to calm down despite his teammates' best efforts. 

Klopp spoke about Mané's reaction after the game, and as reported by the Independent, he described his goalscorer as 'an emotional guy'. 

"Sadio Mané is an emotional guy, we are all individuals.

"Something went not like he wanted, it is not the substitution. We will clarify it in the dressing room."

Images picked up by television cameras suggest that the 27-year-old's x-rated outburst stemmed from a moment during the match in which Mohamed Salah failed to pass to Mané, despite being in an excellent goalscoring position. 

Salah attempted a shot, much to the anger of his fellow attacker, and the ex-Southampton forward cut a frustrated figure as he left the pitch in the 85th minute. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message