Luis Suarez Discusses Potential Neymar Barcelona Return & His Own Future With La Liga Champions

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has discussed a number of topics in a recent interview, including the potential return of Neymar, as well as his future for both club and country.

Suarez and Neymar were teammates at La Blaugrana between 2014 and 2017, with the two players forming a terrorising frontline with Lionel Messi.

Despite the incredible success that they enjoyed, the Brazilian opted to fly solo in 2017 and joined Paris Saint-Germain for a fee in the region of €222m. Of course, there has been endless news in more recent times, with the player's heart set on returning to Camp Nou.

The potentially sensational return of the forward has dominated headlines, with players weighing in. First, Barça defender Gerard Pique came out and claimed he had spoken with the PSG man about a return and confirmed the club are 'working hard' on a deal.

And now, Suarez has voiced his opinion to Uruguayan radio station Sport 890 (via Marca), claiming: "I know it's a difficult time for Neymar. He must be left alone with his people to decide what he wants."

With time running out to thrash out a deal, it is appearing less likely that this astonishing deal will be completed in time. The Spanish giants stepped up their pursuit of the winger after it was revealed that he would not play for the French club until his future was resolved.

However, the most recent update suggests a deal is looking unlikely as both clubs are unwilling to move in their valuations and Barcelona may not return with a further offer. Paris demanded €130m plus both Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo permanently, as well as a loan deal for Ousmane Dembele, which was deemed unacceptable.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs are able to pull off this staggering deal with only a short time remaining before the European window closes. However, Suarez's comments will only add fuel to the fire.

Elsewhere, the Uruguayan took the time to reassure fans over his own future, stating: "At no point did I ever consider leaving Barcelona...I am there to help the club, I am at the best team in the world."

The 32-year-old also claimed he's not done on the national stage either, adding: "Suarez will be around for a while in the national team...I am glad that young players continue to be produced, with talent, desire and spirit."