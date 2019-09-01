Gareth Bale: Twitter Reacts as Welsh Star Saves Real Madrid Against Villarreal Then Gets Sent Off

By 90Min
September 01, 2019

"We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone."

That was Zinedine Zidane on Gareth Bale as recently as 21 July. Six weeks, one collapsed move to China and several slices of humble pie later, Gareth Bale is very much back in the picture at Real Madrid. In fact, he was pretty much picture perfect against Villarreal as Los Blancos teetered on the verge of an embarrassing defeat before 'The Golfer' stepped up to the tee.

Villarreal twice took the lead at El Madrigal and twice Bale equalised. The second of his efforts came just five minutes from time as he cut in from the right, evading defenders before catching the keeper out at his near post.

Point saved, point made.


As you might well expect, Twitter had a fair amount to say about the resurgence of Bale.

Job done. Bale went to ride off into the sunset on his golf cart throwing smug glances at Zidane... oh wait, what? He got sent off for a soft second yellow?! Blimey.




Oh to be a fly on the wall in that dressing room after the game.

Real Madrid (sans Bale) will take on Levante after the international break on 14 September before kicking off their Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain in France four days later.

