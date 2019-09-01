Javier Hernandez: West Ham & Sevilla Agree Fee as Striker Arrives in Spain to Complete Transfer

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez is on the verge of completing a move to Sevilla, after handing in a transfer request to try force through a move away from the club.

As soon as the 2018/19 season came to a close, Hernandez found himself linked with a transfer away from London, and the expensive arrival of Sebastien Haller has only pushed him further down the pecking order at the London Stadium.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He has not been involved in West Ham's last two league games, with talk of a move to Sevilla gathering pace.

According to Sky Sports, the two clubs have now agreed a fee after some negotiation. While the price tag is as yet unknown, previous reports claimed West Ham were looking for around £8m.

The 31-year-old, who has one year remaining on his current contract, actually arrived in Seville on Friday to negotiate personal terms and is now believed to be on the verge of completing his move to the Andalusian capital.

BREAKING: @WestHam agree fee with Sevilla to sell Javier Hernandez, @SkySportsNews understands pic.twitter.com/Q5SuBKQNyU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2019

The Mexican striker has accepted that game time will be hard to come by, with Haller impressing following his £45m move from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the summer.

Haller has three goals in as many Premier League appearances this season, and it looks like fellow new arrival Albian Ajeti will also be given chances to impress, limiting Hernandez's opportunities for game time.

Javier Hernandez has arrived in Sevilla ahead of his move from West Ham. pic.twitter.com/KPODPGGpJs — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) September 1, 2019

Sevilla recently lost Wissam Ben Yedder to Monaco, and whilst they have already added both Luuk de Jong and Munas Dabbur to their ranks, completing a cut-price deal for Hernandez would only help improve their depth in attack.

Hernandez will be the club's 12th signing of the summer under the return of sporting director Monchi.