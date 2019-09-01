Paul Pogba Filmed Limping Out of St Mary's With Ankle Injury After Southampton Stalemate

By 90Min
September 01, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba looks to have sustained an ankle injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton, as video footage after the match appears to show him limping out of the press section at St Mary's.

Pogba played 90 minutes as United played out a disappointing draw, with Dan James' tremendous opener cancelled out by a late Jan Vestergaard header - 15 minutes after the home side were reduced to ten men.

The 26-year-old showed no signs of injury during the match, but video footage from the Press Association Simon Peach's Twitter account shows him in some discomfort.
 

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down the extent of the injury when press caught onto his condition - but only after the usual questions about his future at United.

Real Madrid are reported to be eyeing up a last minute move ahead of the European transfer window closing on Monday evening, but Solskjaer was in no mood to entertain suggestions he could leave the club this late on. 

Keeping it succinct, he simply said: "Paul Pogba will be playing for us," before going on to discuss the injury. 

"He twisted his ankle, I think, but he'll go away and hopefully it's not too bad and he can play for France, because I know how much he loves his country and playing for them."

