Rangers 0-2 Celtic: Twitter Reacts as Hoops Draw First Blood in Scottish Premiership Title Race

By 90Min
September 01, 2019

After an eventful afternoon in the blue corner of Glasgow, it's Steven Gerrard 0-1 Neil Lennon in the race for SPFL Premiership, as Celtic once again proved to be the scourge of Ibrox and took an important early step towards retaining their title for a ninth consecutive year.

Goals from former PSG man Odsonne Edouard and Johnny Hayes secured what was a comfortable victory in the end for the reigning champions, but for many Rangers fans, the writing was on the wall from before the first whistle. 

Steven Gerrard's team selection put a dent in the bravado levels, as the talismanic Alfredo Morelos dropped to the bench for Jermain Defoe and star midfielder Joe Aribo was shifted out wide.



Despite a few injury problems after a tight fixture turnaround, Celtic fans were contrastingly pleased with how they lined up.


The respective pre-match moods were certainly reflected throughout the game, as Celtic dominated for large spells. They took the lead through Edouard on 32 minutes, the striker racing in behind the defence before calmly slotting past Allan McGregor. It was his fifth in seven Old Firm derbies.



Rangers fans weren't happy.  

Contrary to popular belief, not all of Scotland picks a side. Some don't care at all, while others just want to watch someone suffer. 



For more reasons than one, it was a good day for Scott Brown, who avoided a booking against Rangers for the first time in living memory. 


The second goal came very late on after a long period of Rangers pressure, and it was through an unlikely hero in Jonny Hayes - whose recent game-time has come largely as an auxiliary left-back.



Things then went from bad to worse when substitute winger Jordan Jones saw red for a needless tackle, as frustrations among the Ibrox ranks hit fever pitch.


All in all, Rangers failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on them, and if it's going to be the tight title race it has been billed as throughout the early part of the season, then they will need to improve.





