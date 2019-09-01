Rangers 0-2 Celtic: Twitter Reacts as Hoops Draw First Blood in Scottish Premiership Title Race

After an eventful afternoon in the blue corner of Glasgow, it's Steven Gerrard 0-1 Neil Lennon in the race for SPFL Premiership, as Celtic once again proved to be the scourge of Ibrox and took an important early step towards retaining their title for a ninth consecutive year.

Goals from former PSG man Odsonne Edouard and Johnny Hayes secured what was a comfortable victory in the end for the reigning champions, but for many Rangers fans, the writing was on the wall from before the first whistle.

Steven Gerrard's team selection put a dent in the bravado levels, as the talismanic Alfredo Morelos dropped to the bench for Jermain Defoe and star midfielder Joe Aribo was shifted out wide.

Despite a few injury problems after a tight fixture turnaround, Celtic fans were contrastingly pleased with how they lined up.

No Ajer, no problem? Bitton 30-yard screamers for days!! — Liam King (@LK95_) September 1, 2019





The respective pre-match moods were certainly reflected throughout the game, as Celtic dominated for large spells. They took the lead through Edouard on 32 minutes, the striker racing in behind the defence before calmly slotting past Allan McGregor. It was his fifth in seven Old Firm derbies.





Odsonne Edouard since joining @CelticFC:



✅92 games

⚽️39 goals

🅰️17 assists



Killer. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0ruEJbxZb0 — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) September 1, 2019





Rangers fans weren't happy.

Contrary to popular belief, not all of Scotland picks a side. Some don't care at all, while others just want to watch someone suffer.

Old Firm games should really be allowed to just go to extra time/pens so there’s always a loser and someone to laugh at. — Evan (@EvanMcFarlane) September 1, 2019





They should have a neutral area for #oldfirm matches, so that I can go and watch without implying an allegiance. — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) September 1, 2019





For more reasons than one, it was a good day for Scott Brown, who avoided a booking against Rangers for the first time in living memory.

📊 Scott Brown vs Rangers:



👕 50 games

⚠️ 49 cards#OldFirm



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/esKvrLYY8N — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) September 1, 2019





The second goal came very late on after a long period of Rangers pressure, and it was through an unlikely hero in Jonny Hayes - whose recent game-time has come largely as an auxiliary left-back.

‘More Jonny Hayes pics please admin’



ABSOLUTELY 🇮🇪1️⃣5️⃣#RANCEL pic.twitter.com/oL3CYhFaUB — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 1, 2019





Jonny Hayes. Never ever lets the team down. #SEVCEL #CELTIC — Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) September 1, 2019





Things then went from bad to worse when substitute winger Jordan Jones saw red for a needless tackle, as frustrations among the Ibrox ranks hit fever pitch.

90' RED: Jordan Jones is sent off for a challenge on Bauer | 0-2 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 1, 2019

Jordan Jones with the tackle of a man who left his heating on for months when he signed for Killie because he didn't know how to turn it off. — Marc Wallace (@MarcJWallace) September 1, 2019





All in all, Rangers failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on them, and if it's going to be the tight title race it has been billed as throughout the early part of the season, then they will need to improve.

Unfair to call this a bad Rangers performance. That would imply there's been a Rangers performance. — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) September 1, 2019







