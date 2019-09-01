Twitter Reacts as Arsenal & Tottenham Draw Thrilling North London Derby

Arsenal were typical Arsenal and Tottenham were typical Tottenham as both sides nearly gave their fans a collective heart attack during an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The big news before kick-off was Unai Emery's decision to play all of his holy trinity from the off, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette each getting the nod.

You just knew Gooners would love that bold move...

Arsenal fans seeing Pepe, Lacazette and Aubameyang all starting pic.twitter.com/07xQqCyt5p — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 1, 2019

Aubameyang - Lacazette - Pépé



It’s been a long time coming, let’s hope it’s worth the wait. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 1, 2019

Well Mr Patrick Timmons, the opening stages of the contest suggested it was worth the wait as that attacking trident put Spurs on the back foot immediately...

After 50 seconds into the North London derby I’m fully convinced Pépé, Aubameyang and Lacazette will have 120 goals involvements between them this season — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) September 1, 2019

Nevertheless, this is Arsenal we're talking about. Of course their positive start would culminate with a goal for their rivals...

Eriksen with his 50th PL goal. An easy one. — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) September 1, 2019

Leno when he has the ball in his hands#ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/ajD6EaNifS — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) September 1, 2019

That Eriksen is decent, we should sign him up!!! #ARSTOT — Ben Haines (@benhainess) September 1, 2019

Eriksen scores a goal AKA adds a cool 3 million to his exit price — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 1, 2019

Bernd Leno was at fault for the opener as he palmed a weak Erik Lamela effort straight into the Dane's path, though David Luiz and his partner Sokratis hardly covered themselves in glory...

Absolute bin defending. Back 4 all over the place. Sokratis has come way too far to challenge Kane there. Yuck. — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) September 1, 2019

No one takes David Luiz out of the play better, or more consistently than David Luiz — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 1, 2019

And just like that, all momentum in the game swung the way of the visitors and all hope in Arsenal fans left the building...

There is a fish-like mentality to Arsenal that have been there for over 10 years, just bait them. They would come out rushing and then you hit them on the break. Son would have made it 2 if not for class save from Leno. Spurs have not even broken sweat in this game. #ARSTOT — EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) September 1, 2019

3 defensive minded midfielders and we’re still getting cut open on the counter — You Are My Arsenal (@YouAreMyArsenal) September 1, 2019

They're like a pack of hungry wolves waiting to pounce on any opportunity to criticise the players and coaching staff. Then again, who can blame them - the Gunners truly are embarrassing at times.

The first-half can be summed up as follows: Arsenal find a way to frustrate, Tottenham make Arsenal's defence look like a bunch of schoolboys, Tottenham look far better...

It's not only the backline that needs work, however, as midfield anchor Granit Xhaka's woeful attempt at a tackle stopped Heung-min Son dead in his tracks.

Who else would take the Lilywhites penalty except for Harry Kane...

Granit Xhaka is a liability too often for #afc. Ridiculous challenge on Son. Kane makes it 2-0. Xhaka's judgement too often suspect. Guendouzi having to cover for Xhaka too often. #NLD #ARSTOT — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 1, 2019

Death, Taxes, and Harry Kane scoring goals vs Arsenal.



Some things are guaranteed in life. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) September 1, 2019

Composure key at highest level. Xhaka, Sokrstis and Luiz will often test this theory. — Janusz Michallik (@JanuszMichallik) September 1, 2019

Oh boy, Gooners got mad, though one man in particular would be haunted by his Tweet...

So, it would be a worthy two-goal advantage for Mauricio Pochettino to take into the break if his recuits could just seen out the final minutes. SPOILERS! They couldn't...Flil

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE IS THE BEST STRIKER IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE DO NOT @ ME — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) September 1, 2019

Lacazette is ice cold my goodness — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) September 1, 2019

Lacazette keeps performing like that and he’ll get a move to a big club. — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) September 1, 2019

The hosts came out for the restart fired up and ready to make amends for a shoddy showing, restoring belief at the Emirates Stadium...

Big save from Lloris!



Arsenal piling on the pressure now — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 1, 2019

I swear I've seen this North London Derby before. Tottenham go to pieces in this half and arsenal win. — Tom (@splutcho) September 1, 2019

Tom, you may think you've seen this north London before, but surely you've also seen this Gunners side before...

Harry Kane hits the post!



Tottenham are inches away from adding a third 👀#ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/OgCYMh2TJO — Goal (@goal) September 1, 2019

Buuuutttt, Tom has probably watched this Tottenhan team, too...

Just 10 minutes later, the turnaround was complete! Wait, no. Sokratis was 0.1mm offside as he bundled the ball in. Cheers VAR, you've made this season infinitely better...

LOOK AT THE STATE OF THIS VAR OFFSIDE LINE, MOVING ABOUT, MATCH FIXING 10000% — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) September 1, 2019

ABOLISH VAR DO IT NOW I HATE THIS ONE PIECE OF HAIR MAKES YOU OFFSIDES THIS IS RIDICULOUS — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) September 1, 2019

Spurs might even have stolen it at the death but their last chance fell to...

Anyone but Sissoko. Anyone. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) September 1, 2019

Name a worse finisher than Moussa Sissoko when bearing down on goal. I’ll wait. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 1, 2019

Moussa Sissoko might be the least threatening final-third player I’ve ever seen. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 1, 2019

When that ball got to Sissoko, I actually said "Thank God!" — Zito (@_Zeets) September 1, 2019

I love Sissoko but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a worse striker of a football. How someone can be so wonderfully gifted in some parts of their game yet so deficient in others is genuinely mind boggling. #ARSTOT — Ben Haines (@benhainess) September 1, 2019

It was a thrilling match for the neutral, but supporters of either club involved will still be recovering as they head to work on Monday morning...

Arsenal Fans and Spurs fans after living out the chaos of that 90 minutes pic.twitter.com/BsZtzGqWp9 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 1, 2019

Thank you very much, Arsenal. Thank you very much, Tottenham Hotspur. That was superb.