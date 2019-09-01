Twitter Reacts as Arsenal & Tottenham Draw Thrilling North London Derby

By 90Min
September 01, 2019

Arsenal were typical Arsenal and Tottenham were typical Tottenham as both sides nearly gave their fans a collective heart attack during an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The big news before kick-off was Unai Emery's decision to play all of his holy trinity from the off, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette each getting the nod.

You just knew Gooners would love that bold move...

Well Mr Patrick Timmons, the opening stages of the contest suggested it was worth the wait as that attacking trident put Spurs on the back foot immediately...

Nevertheless, this is Arsenal we're talking about. Of course their positive start would culminate with a goal for their rivals...

Bernd Leno was at fault for the opener as he palmed a weak Erik Lamela effort straight into the Dane's path, though David Luiz and his partner Sokratis hardly covered themselves in glory...

And just like that, all momentum in the game swung the way of the visitors and all hope in Arsenal fans left the building...

They're like a pack of hungry wolves waiting to pounce on any opportunity to criticise the players and coaching staff. Then again, who can blame them - the Gunners truly are embarrassing at times.

The first-half can be summed up as follows: Arsenal find a way to frustrate, Tottenham make Arsenal's defence look like a bunch of schoolboys, Tottenham look far better...

It's not only the backline that needs work, however, as midfield anchor Granit Xhaka's woeful attempt at a tackle stopped Heung-min Son dead in his tracks.

Who else would take the Lilywhites penalty except for Harry Kane...

Oh boy, Gooners got mad, though one man in particular would be haunted by his Tweet...

So, it would be a worthy two-goal advantage for Mauricio Pochettino to take into the break if his recuits could just seen out the final minutes. SPOILERS! They couldn't...Flil

The hosts came out for the restart fired up and ready to make amends for a shoddy showing, restoring belief at the Emirates Stadium...

Tom, you may think you've seen this north London before, but surely you've also seen this Gunners side before...

Buuuutttt, Tom has probably watched this Tottenhan team, too...

Just 10 minutes later, the turnaround was complete! Wait, no. Sokratis was 0.1mm offside as he bundled the ball in. Cheers VAR, you've made this season infinitely better...

Spurs might even have stolen it at the death but their last chance fell to...

It was a thrilling match for the neutral, but supporters of either club involved will still be recovering as they head to work on Monday morning...

Thank you very much, Arsenal. Thank you very much, Tottenham Hotspur. That was superb.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message