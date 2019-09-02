Callum Hudson-Odoi Reveals Expected Return Date & Praises Frank Lampard's Impact

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that he hopes to return to first-team action after the upcoming international break.

The 18-year-old has been sidelined since April after rupturing his Achilles, and many fans have been desperate to see him back as soon as possible.

Fortunately, it does not look like they will have to wait much longer, as Hudson-Odoi told Sky Sports that he intends to return to action after the international break is over, meaning he could be in line to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on 14th September.

He said: "Recovery has gone really well and I feel good. Hopefully I can be back after the international break. We have to just get things going and hopefully everything goes to plan.





"I was scared it could take longer but really recovery has gone very well and I am really happy everything has gone to plan. Now I just can't wait to get back on the pitch and start playing again."

Hudson-Odoi is expected to play a major role for Chelsea following his return from injury. Manager Frank Lampard has made no secret of his desire to help the teenager improve, and Hudson-Odoi added that he is looking forward to working under the new boss.

"He is a top manager, I've said it from the start. He's there and he's giving youth a chance. He says to us 'if you work hard and believe in yourself you will get your chance'," the winger added.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"If I work hard in training hopefully many opportunities will come. It's important the manager has faith in me, it's positive and I can't wait. Everyone in the camp is more positive now. All the young boys have been boosted and want to work hard."