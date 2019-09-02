Emile Smith Rowe Returns to Arsenal First-Team Training Despite Fresh Injury Concerns

By 90Min
September 02, 2019

19-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe will resume training with the Arsenal senior squad during the international break, with the injury he picked up over the weekend injury proving less serious than originally feared.

A groin issue and problems with his adductor saw the youngster miss over three months of action in 2018/19. He had been involved with the Gunners' Under-23s as he worked his way back to full fitness, before limping off against Derby on Friday evening. However, it has now been confirmed that the academy graduate was only substituted as a precaution.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Smith Rowe scored three goals in six appearances for the north Londoners last term, those matches coming in the EFL Cup and Europa League. He was also loaned out to RB Leipzig, yet he played in just three Bundesliga fixtures.

Nevertheless, the teenager is set for more first-team involvement with Arsenal this season. He will have an opportunity to impress Unai Emery as a number of senior personnel fly off to represent their country this week, according to journalist James Benge on Twitter.

Comparisons have been made between Smith Rowe's style of play and that of ex-Gunners wonderkid Jack Wilshere, though it was feared the likeness could also extend to fitness.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Those concerns can be laid to rest for now, with the playmaker potentially making his return to  Emery's side in a League Cup clash with Nottingham Forest on 24 September, or away to Eintracht Frankfurt five days prior.

