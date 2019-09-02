Harry Kane Insists He Didn't Dive in Attempt to Win Penalty During 2-2 Arsenal Draw

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has denied accusations of diving in the closing stages of the north London derby on Sunday to try to win his side a potentially match-winning penalty.

With the game level at 2-2 going into stoppage time, Kane went down in the box following a challenge from Sokratis Papastathopoulos, but referee Martin Atkinson remained unmoved.

It would have been Tottenham's second penalty of the match, with Kane having converted from the spot in the first half when Son Heung-min was upended in the area by Granit Xhaka.

When asked for his thoughts on the injury time incident, Kane insisted he didn't go down too easily, but admitted it was a tight decision as to whether the contact warranted a penalty.

"I think it was that stage of the game where [Sokratis] makes a tired tackle. I think if I am on the halfway line I get it, if I’m in the box it’s 50-50. The ref probably thinks I am looking for it but all I’m trying to do is shield the ball. But it is what it is. It’s one of them. It could be given in some games but it wasn’t today, " he told Sky Sports.

Tottenham had earned themselves a two goal lead on Sunday, with Kane doubling the visiting side's advantage from the penalty spot after Christian Eriksen had tapped in from Bernd Leno's spilled save.





However, Alexandre Lacazette fired home from close range just before half-time and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drew them level, flicking in Matteo Gunedouzi's fine cross to ensure the points were shared.