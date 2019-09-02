Keylor Navas to Leave Real Madrid in Exchange for Areola - Bruno Fernandes Speculation Continues

Real Madrid could confirm the signings of both Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

Los Blancos have been incredibly busy this summer, but they have endured a challenging start to the new campaign which has seen them draw two of their opening three games.

CARLOS COSTA/GettyImages

Many fans feel as though the squad is still missing something, with the lack of creativity in midfield thought to be a primary concern. However, according to ESPN's Manu Martin, Real are close to addressing that problem by striking a deal for Fernandes.

The 24-year-old has been one of the hottest properties this summer, with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur thought to have been incredibly keen on Fernandes. However, with the English transfer window already closed, Real have had plenty of time to strike a deal with little competition.

He is reported to be ready to finalise his move to Madrid on Monday - though Madrid dailies Marca and AS are quite cold on the possibility. One move that does look a little clearer is that of Areola, who recently travelled to Spain to undergo a medical ahead of leaving PSG. El Chiringuito (via AS) are reporting that one.

The Frenchman was benched for former Chelsea youngster Marcin Bulka on Friday night and now appears set to leave Paris, with Keylor Navas set to move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

The move was delayed so Navas could be available for Real's 2-2 draw with Villarreal on Sunday evening, but the Costa Rica international has now been allowed to fly to France to negotiate the final parts of his Real departure.

Manager Zinedine Zidane previously told a press conference (via AS) that two big signings were possible before the closure of the transfer window, and it appears as though those two players are Fernandes and Areola.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Los Blancos have already spent heavily on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes this summer, and it doesn't look like their spending is done just yet.

They were believed to be prioritising a move for PSG's Neymar but, after missing out on the Brazilian, Real have now turned their attention to other options.