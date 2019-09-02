Mauro Icardi: Twitter Reacts as Striker Finally Seals Inter Exit & Joins PSG on Loan

By 90Min
September 02, 2019

It's finally happened!

After months of being frozen out of the team, jibes in the media, and threats to sue his parent club, Mauro Icardi has left Inter, joining Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the 2019/20 season. 

The French outfit have the opportunity to make the transfer permanent for a mere €70m.

But more importantly, can you imagine the headache manager Thomas Tuchel is going to have in the one week of the season when Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Icardi are all fit?! How on earth is he going to shoehorn that ludicrously good quartet into one starting XI?

(Most probably in a 3-4-1-2 formation with Neymar and Mbappe acting as rampaging wing backs, but more on that later. Or not.)

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Anyway, the social media reaction has been pretty massive, from chuffed PSG fans heralding their new signing as the messiah, to Inter supporters wishing him well - or not so well - on his departure from San Siro.

The instant replies to PSG's above tweet are solid posts, sourcing most of what's currently big on social media...

But over in Milan, fans were pretty chuffed about Icardi's departure. 

The media circus surrounding him over the summer has been a bit OTT, but at least now Icardi can share tips and learn from fellow drama superstar Neymar. Apologies for any naughty language below...

Poor Thomas. How on earth is he supposed to keep all those egos content?

It'll be even worse for the former Borussia Dortmund boss when PSG are eliminated from the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

