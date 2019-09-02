Mauro Icardi: Twitter Reacts as Striker Finally Seals Inter Exit & Joins PSG on Loan

It's finally happened!



After months of being frozen out of the team, jibes in the media, and threats to sue his parent club, Mauro Icardi has left Inter, joining Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the 2019/20 season.

The French outfit have the opportunity to make the transfer permanent for a mere €70m.

But more importantly, can you imagine the headache manager Thomas Tuchel is going to have in the one week of the season when Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Icardi are all fit?! How on earth is he going to shoehorn that ludicrously good quartet into one starting XI?

(Most probably in a 3-4-1-2 formation with Neymar and Mbappe acting as rampaging wing backs, but more on that later. Or not.)

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Anyway, the social media reaction has been pretty massive, from chuffed PSG fans heralding their new signing as the messiah, to Inter supporters wishing him well - or not so well - on his departure from San Siro.

The instant replies to PSG's above tweet are solid posts, sourcing most of what's currently big on social media...

But over in Milan, fans were pretty chuffed about Icardi's departure.

Good. We winning the league this year! — D. Darl (@DessiDarl) September 2, 2019

we ain’t gonna miss you pic.twitter.com/SxXA7W2tVe — interforever (@luisfig05452897) September 2, 2019

The media circus surrounding him over the summer has been a bit OTT, but at least now Icardi can share tips and learn from fellow drama superstar Neymar. Apologies for any naughty language below...

imagine the shitshow with Icardi and Neymar in the same lockeroom💀💀💀💀 — Jonas (@fan_palacio) September 2, 2019

More quality added to PSG's forward line. But off the field, PSG should have some real fun with Neymar & Icardi 😂 pic.twitter.com/H2NjrFt9tg — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) September 2, 2019

Icardi, Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe in the same squad.



Good luck keeping them all happy Thomas. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) September 2, 2019

Neymar and Icardi in the same dressing room? pic.twitter.com/CBpxA30NOA — Offside Flag (@offsideflaggh) September 2, 2019

Poor Thomas. How on earth is he supposed to keep all those egos content?

It'll be even worse for the former Borussia Dortmund boss when PSG are eliminated from the Champions League at the last 16 stage.