Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals Why Daniel James Is Perfect Example for Rest of the Man Utd Squad

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described winger Daniel James as the perfect example for all the players to follow, as a result of the Welshman's hard work and dedication.

The 21-year-old only joined the club this summer but has already made a huge impact on the Red Devils, netting three goals in his first four Premier League appearances.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He netted a stunning goal in United's 1-1 draw with Southampton and, speaking after the game (via Goal), Solskjaer wasted little time in praising James' attitude.

He said: “He’s come in and made an impact ever since day one in training - [against Southampton] he made a recovery run, won the ball, went forward.





"I think he’s an example for everyone. He’s our top scorer, that comes from his personality, his habits. He’s humble, he works hard and he knows he can improve.





“He knows he could have scored a few more [against Southampton] and we’ll work with him to get his quality even higher, better and then we’ll have a top, top player.”





James has formed a dynamic attacking trio with both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, but Solskjaer has faced plenty of criticism for putting his faith in such young players and allowing the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave.





However, Solskjaer insisted that his players are all experienced enough to lead the line for a club like United.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“Both Anthony and Marcus, they’ve played I don’t know how many games and they’ve had so many years in this football club, in this team,” he added.

“I expect them to be leading stars as well. And of course Dan James coming in as well, [although] we don’t expect him to score in every game he starts. Mason [Greenwood] was also unlucky [at Southampton]. We’re on the right track."