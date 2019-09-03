6 of the Best Deadline Day Deals You Probably Missed

European deadline day was pretty fun.

We saw big names like Mauro Icardi and Keylor Navas move (both were to PSG, but still), while there were plenty of deals which might have flown under the radar.

From potential bargains to wonderkids, Euro deadline day had it all. Here are six of the best deadline day deals which you might have missed.

Jese (PSG to Sporting CP, Loan)

He might not have shown it much with Paris Saint-Germain (or Stoke), but winger Jese Rodriguez is a real baller. The Spaniard has spent the last few seasons on loan, and his next temporary spell will come with Sporting CP.

After sealing the move, which includes an option to buy, Jese said (via Goal): "I have a friend named Cristiano Ronaldo who has always told me very good things about this club."

Jese's not going to become the next Ronaldo in Portugal but Sporting could certainly help reignite his stalling career. Expect to see him back in the headlines soon.

Raphinha (Sporting CP to Rennes, €20m)

If you haven't heard of 22-year-old winger Raphinha, listen up. The Brazilian has everything you need to become a superstar, and Rennes clearly know this.

They shelled out €20m to sign him from Sporting, which could prove to be an absolute bargain almost immediately. Don't forget, it was Rennes who helped Ousmane Dembele blossom, and they recently sold Ismaila Sarr to Watford for £25m. Simply put, they know a good winger when they see one.

If he develops as expected, Rennes could have another burgeoning superstar on their hands.

Marcus Edwards (Tottenham to Vitoria, Free)

The fact that Tottenham Hotspur were prepared to part ways with 20-year-old Marcus Edwards for free speaks volumes of how badly his career has stalled recently.

The winger, who Mauricio Pochettino once insisted reminded him of a young Lionel Messi, desperately needed a change of scenery, and Vitoria Guimaraes might be the perfect place. He has all the talent in the world but has really struggled to show it.

It seems unlikely that Edwards will become the next Jadon Sancho, but don't be surprised to see him earn a move back to England soon. Or, alternatively, he could become the next John Bostock - who failed to deliver on early promise at Tottenham but made a name for himself Belgium and France.

Patrik Schick (Roma to RB Leipzig, Loan)

Do RB Leipzig not have enough exciting strikers already? Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen are incredible, and they have now been joined by Roma's Patrik Schick, who arrives on loan with an option to buy.

The 23-year-old is another who just needs a platform to prove himself, and Julian Nagelsmann is a specialist in that. A powerful forward, Schick can hold his own in Europe's top leagues and has long been seen as a potential star of the future.

Roma appear to have put all their eggs in 33-year-old Edin Dzeko's basket, whilst 31-year-old Nikola Kalinic is hardly the most exciting backup. They need a player like Schick, but their loss is Leipzig's gain.

Kwang-song Han (Cagliari to Juventus, Loan)

UFFICIALE ✍ | Han Kwang Song è un nuovo giocatore bianconero!



L’attaccante della Corea Del Nord arriva dal Cagliari. Benvenuto! ⚪⚫#WelcomeHan pic.twitter.com/CcjfPHg3ro — JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) September 2, 2019

Deadline day saw a number of strikers change clubs, but one of the most exciting deals was Juventus' acquisition of North Korean wonderkid Kwang-song Han on loan from Cagliari, with the Serie A champions having the option to sign him permanently.

Han is going right into Juventus' development squads and probably may not see a single minute of first-team action this season. However, the 20-year-old is certainly one for the future. He has regularly proven to be a hugely exciting talent, and Juventus can help take Han to the next level.

Back in April 2017, he became the first North Korean to score in Serie A when he headed past Joe Hart in Cagliari-s 3-2 defeat to Torino.

His country of birth makes this an extra intriguing signing to watch...

Arvin Appiah (Nottingham Forest to Almeria, £8m)

A second-tier English side selling to a second-tier Spanish side is hardly the most exciting event, but there's so much more to this deal.

18-year-old Arvin Appiah was Nottingham Forest's finest young talent, but couldn't get a game at senior level, so he took the plunge and headed to Almeria for a whopping £8m. The Segunda Division side were recently bought by a wealthy new owner, and they are flashing the cash now.

Plus, in confirming the signing on Twitter, Almeria chose to rub it in the noses of Manchester United, who have been linked with Appiah in the past. You love to see it.