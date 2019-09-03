Ander Herrera Appears in Court as Real Zaragoza & Levante Match Fixing Trial Begins

Former players and members of staff of both Real Zaragoza and Levante have arrived at court today as the investigation into the alleged match fixing between the two clubs in 2011 gets underway.

The investigation centres around a La Liga fixture played between the two sides which finished with a 2-1 win to Zaragoza. The result saved Zaragoza from relegation but questions were immediately raised regarding the legitimacy of the victory, as investigators alleged that the result had already been pre-arranged by both clubs.

🎥 VÍDEO | Ander Herrera, Stuani, Caicedo y Munúa llegan al juzgado para comparecer en el primer día del juicio por el supuesto amaño del Levante-Real Zaragoza de 2011. pic.twitter.com/A6km4wiMPV — ElDesmarque (@eldesmarque) September 3, 2019

El Desmarque have reported that a number of players have already been arriving at court as the trial gets underway, including Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera and Girona striker Cristhian Stuani.

The fixture has been under investigation for a number of years, with players from both sides first being issued with a summons back in 2014. The official complaint file filed by prosecutors in December 2014 (via ESPN) named 42 players, coaches and directors from across the two clubs, and claimed a total of €965,000 had changed hands prior to the game.

The initial investigation was shelved by judge Isabel Rodríguez in 2017 due to a lack of tangible evidence, but the Provincial Court, at the request of the Prosecutor's Office, ordered to reopen the case and bring it to trial.





Marca have reported that, if a conviction is reached, there is a chance that any guilty offenders could receive jail time for their involvement, but this is unlikely to be the case.

If the trial runs smoothly then it will carry through to September 30 and a sentence should then be reached within two months.