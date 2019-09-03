Ander Herrera Appears in Court as Real Zaragoza & Levante Match Fixing Trial Begins

By 90Min
September 03, 2019

Former players and members of staff of both Real Zaragoza and Levante have arrived at court today as the investigation into the alleged match fixing between the two clubs in 2011 gets underway.

The investigation centres around a La Liga fixture played between the two sides which finished with a 2-1 win to Zaragoza. The result saved Zaragoza from relegation but questions were immediately raised regarding the legitimacy of the victory, as investigators alleged that the result had already been pre-arranged by both clubs.

El Desmarque have reported that a number of players have already been arriving at court as the trial gets underway, including Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera and Girona striker Cristhian Stuani.

The fixture has been under investigation for a number of years, with players from both sides first being issued with a summons back in 2014. The official complaint file filed by prosecutors in December 2014 (via ESPN) named 42 players, coaches and directors from across the two clubs, and claimed a total of €965,000 had changed hands prior to the game.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

The initial investigation was shelved by judge Isabel Rodríguez in 2017 due to a lack of tangible evidence, but the Provincial Court, at the request of the Prosecutor's Office, ordered to reopen the case and bring it to trial.


Marca have reported that, if a conviction is reached, there is a chance that any guilty offenders could receive jail time for their involvement, but this is unlikely to be the case.

If the trial runs smoothly then it will carry through to September 30 and a sentence should then be reached within two months.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message