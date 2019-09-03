Matteo Guendouzi Reveals How He Reacted to Shock Call-Up to Senior France Squad

By 90Min
September 03, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has admitted he was stunned when he learned he had been called up to the French national team for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 20-year-old, who has impressed for the Gunners this season, was initially expected to be part of the Under-21 squad during the international break, but ended up with the senior side after an injury to Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Speaking after learning the news (via Goal), Guendouzi confessed that he almost missed the call as he was asleep, because he was simply not expecting anything at all.

He said: “I was having an afternoon nap, someone knocked at my door, but I didn’t hear it, because I was asleep. Then the coach [Sylvain Ripoll] rang me, he said 'it was me who knocked', so I went to see him directly.

“He said: 'We need to speak, I really like you, but you need to go.' I was confused, I was like, where? He said: 'The A team.'

“In my head I was like wow, I didn’t believe it initially because 10 minutes earlier I was sleeping. I thought I was still in a dream. Then the coach spoke to me some more, explained the situation that I was with the senior team and it’s a dream.

“Thankfully I took a shower after, so that it could properly sink in. I think the coach can describe my reaction better than I can, but my eyes popped out of my head.”

“It is a big surprise for me today. This is a dream of mine since I was a kid. This is extraordinary, I think that any French player would want to be in this team. It is ginormous. There aren’t enough words to describe how it feels.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 20-year-old has started all four of Arsenal's Premier League games this season, even showcasing his creativity with a vital assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

He has undoubtedly been one of the Gunners' standout performers this season, and he will now get the opportunity to prove himself with the French national team against Albania and Andorra.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message