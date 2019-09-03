Roberto Firmino: 9 of His Best Premier League Goals After Becoming First Brazilian to Hit 50

After scoring Liverpool's third goal during their 3-0 win over Burnley at the weekend, Roberto Firmino became the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League, cementing his status as one of the best South American's to ever grace the Premier League.

Signed from Hoffenheim in 2015, Firmino has grown into one of the most accomplished forwards in Europe and is an invaluable asset to Jurgen Klopp's barnstorming Liverpool side. His unselfish style of play perfectly complements the bombastic style of play the German coach has implemented at Anfield and it would be hard to imagine the Reds without 'Bobby' up top.

Those no look finishes. Those celebrations. 🤩



He's one of a kind. 😍



ALL of Firmino's goals from this season... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8XIVUrpGIK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2019

To mark Firmino's 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool, here are nine of his most memorable strikes.

Arsenal, January 2016

Firmino just loves scoring goals against @Arsenal 😍😍



More on Saturday please, Bobby! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JMnGHyxKir — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2019

It took some time before Firmino was able to score with regularity for Liverpool, but his excellent brace against Arsenal in 2016 proved to be the turning point.

His second was a sensational effort from outside the 18-yard-box, as he curled a precise effort beyond the helpless Petr Cech and into the top corner. That goal also signalled the beginning of his love affair with the Gunners - against whom he has now scored seven times.

Norwich, January 2016

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Two weeks on from his Arsenal brace, Firmino was at it again against Norwich, scoring twice in an utterly chaotic 5-4 win which finished with a last minute winner from Adam Lallana.

His second was a wonderful finish, latching on to a accurate pass from Lallana with a deft first touch before carefully dinking the ball over the onrushing Declan Rudd.

Crystal Palace, October 2016

4️⃣ goal thriller against Palace. 🔥



That Firmino finish. 😎 pic.twitter.com/fw7IXnf5IW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2018

By this point in his Liverpool career, Firmino was established as the club's first-choice striker as he became increasingly proficient in front of goal.

He was calmness personified against Crystal Palace in 2016 as he embarrassed Steve Mandanda with a nonchalant chip from the edge of the area, sending Liverpool to a 4-2 win at Selhurst Park.

Swansea, January 2017



ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Firmino had only scored once in ten games heading into Liverpool's home tie against Swansea at the start of 2017, but he was able to end that barren run with a brace in front of the Anfield faithful.

His second was a combination of two superb pieces of skill as he first controlled a dropping ball with his shoulder before firing the ball home with an acrobatic half-volley.

Stoke, April 2017

Brilliant from Bobby! 👌



Favourite Firmino finish since he joined the Reds? 🤔🔴 pic.twitter.com/qnWyVH3PJ4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 6, 2019

This was one of Firmino's most important Premier League goals as, if Liverpool were unable to defeat Stoke towards the back end of the 2016/17 season, they may have failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Reds earned all three points thanks to a spectacular strike from Firmino, who lashed home with a first-time half-volley from distance. Instead of taking a touch from a Georginio Wijnaldum's through ball, the Brazilian instead allowed the ball to run across him before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Manchester City, January 2018

Three years ago today, Bobby scored his debut goal. 💫



Here's our top three Firmino finishes... That last one! 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/PqFcC2oQhf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2018

In one of the most exciting Premier League games of the past decade, Liverpool were able to bring an end to Manchester City's unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 4-3 victory at Anfield.

Firmino, of course, played his part in the win, scoring with an audacious chip past Ederson who, up until that point, had appeared infallible in the City goal. That also came after he chased after a seemingly lost cause to shove John Stones off the ball effortlessly.

Watford, March 2018



❌👀



Bobby's back at Anfield today!



My favourite Roberto Firmino moment is ____________ pic.twitter.com/oaAxgxFphD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 3, 2018

Firmino has made a habit of putting himself in the perfect position to fire home from inside the six-yard box, but not all of his close-range strikes are simple.

During Liverpool's 5-0 romp over Watford, Firmino nipped in at the front post and volleyed home with a spinning backheel, which left the Hornets motionless as they wondered what on earth they had just witnessed.

Arsenal, December 2018

BOBBY 😍



A throwback to Firmino's fantastic hat-trick from last season, including that SUBLIME second goal. 🎩💫 pic.twitter.com/hAeNxijdSF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 14, 2019

Did we mention that Firmino loves playing against Arsenal? The Brazilian scored his first Premier League hat trick against the Gunners midway through the 2018/19 season and his opener finished with three Arsenal players on the floor, trailing in his wake.

He collected the ball from deep and then jinked past Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and then Lucas Torreira before calmly rolling the ball past Bernd Leno.

Tottenham, March 2019



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Finally, Firmino demonstrated that he can be a significant aerial threat against Tottenham during Liverpool's pursuit of a first Premier League title, rising highest to send the Reds on their way to victory.

Andy Robertson floated in an inch-perfect cross and Firmino used his athleticism to meet the cross with a thunderous effort into the ground and past Hugo Lloris, who couldn't get the near the effort due to the sheer power Firmino was able to generate.