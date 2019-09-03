Tottenham Launch New Light Blue Nike Third Kit With Serious '90s Throwback Vibes

Tottenham Hotspur have launched their new Nike third kit for the 2019/20 season, a light blue design that pays tribute to the club’s heritage after the colour was first seen in 1885.

With a distinctly retro vibe, there is a ‘Spurs’ graphic running across the shirt, while the Nike ‘Futura’ logo is a noticeable throwback to the 1990s.

The dark blue button-down collar is another nod to the ‘90s, with dark blue sleeve trim. The shorts and sock follow the same colour scheme, with dark blue trim and detail on both.

“Everyone will see the retro influence, it’s a tribute to the jersey culture of the ‘90s. When you see the light blue you think of those players who paved the way, and I hope this year we can wear it with pride to go all the way,” talisman Harry Kane said, via TottenhamHotspur.com.

Spurs are set to wear the new kit for the first time later this month when the club kicks off the new Champions League season away against Olympiacos in Greece.

These colours have particular European connotations for Spurs, with a similar light blue worn for the first leg of the victorious 1984 UEFA Cup final against Anderlecht.