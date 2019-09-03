Milan's chief football officer Zvonimir Boban has confirmed the club's recent interest in Luka Modric, though stated that the Real Madrid man didn't want to leave the Bernabeu after a bad season last term.

Los Blancos endured a miserable campaign in 2018/19, finishing third in La Liga, while they were eliminated from the semi-final stage of the Copa del Rey and the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Croatian midfielder Modric has been attracting plenty of attention nonetheless, particularly from Serie A giants Milan and Inter.

According to Marca, Boban has commented on the possibility of Modric making the move to the San Siro saying: "Luka is a great Milanese player. He's a great player but it's difficult to sign him. He didn't want to leave Madrid after a bad season."

He then added: "We didn't find the economic conditions we wanted, we dealt with other players in the same position. We'll see. We have a good squad."

Modric now remains in the Spanish capital, playing his role in Zinedine Zidane's rebuilding project in what is the Frenchman's second tenure at the club.

The 33-year-old is one of the more familiar faces in what is a new-look Real Madrid lineup after a grand summer spend which has included a number of big-money signings like Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard.

Although the Serie A side missed out on the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, they did manage to secure the services of his fellow countryman Ante Rebic from Eintracht Frankfurt on deadline day.

Rebic played a key role alongside Modric in Croatia's successful 2018 World Cup campaign, where they surprisingly reached the final only to be defeated at the final hurdle by a dominant French side.

Combined with his impressive form for his country, Rebic contributed to what was an impressive season for Eintracht.

Playing with prolific strikers Luka Jovic and Sebastian Haller, who have both secured big money moves to Real and West Ham United respectively, Rebic scored nine goals, helping his side reach the Europa League semifinal.