Chelsea Launch Brand New Nike 2019/20 Third Kit With Distinct 1990s Retro Feel

By 90Min
September 04, 2019

Chelsea have launched their brand new Nike third kit for the 2019/20, with the black strip continuing with the 1990s throwback vibe the sportswear giant has been producing this year.


The Nike ‘Futura’ logo is a definite blast from the past, while the bright orange trim is a nod to the famous Chelsea away kit from 1994 to 1996, with Ruud Gullit among its most noted wearers.

“You can see the ‘90s influence in fashion at the moment and I think the kit will appeal to pretty much everyone,” Mason Mount told ChelseaFC.com.

“Younger fans will like that it has a streetwear vibe and older fans will appreciate the sentimentality, remembering club legends who donned the famous shirt and their memories of going to games.”

The black shirt, which also features an embossed ‘CFC’ pattern running in diagonal lines across – even using the same font as ‘90s matchday programmes, will be paired with black shorts and bright orange socks to complete the look.

Home-grown Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is prominently featured in the launch. The 21-year-old has made a flying start to his debut season in the first team and has already scored four Premier League goals in as many appearances for Frank Lampard’s team.

