Fabinho Discusses Infamous Slow Start to Liverpool Career & Why He Loves to Play as Midfield Anchor

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has insisted that he is enjoying life on Merseyside and is keen to continue refining his craft under Jurgen Klopp.

After a slow start to life in England during 2018/19, in which he was introduced to the firs team slowly, Fabinho grew in confidence and quickly became an automatic starter for Liverpool, playing an important role in their impressive campaign.

He's began the current season in the same vein, starting all of Liverpool's Premier League games - earning plenty of plaudits for his composed performances in the process.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Fabinho reflected on his recent run of form and claimed that his slow introduction to the Liverpool team was a good thing.

"I now see that it was a good period for me to genuinely adapt," he said. "I’m really happy now and hope to adapt and improve even more.

"I’ve been feeling very comfortable here for some time now here at the club, in the city, with my teammates, my compatriots in particular. So I’m very happy here and really satisfied with my performances on the pitch as well."





The Brazilian also discussed the specifics of the role he plays in Liverpool's midfield, claiming that he is more than happy to play a role which others may view as being far from glamorous.





"I’ve always liked to play in this position," he added. "You get to participate a lot in the game and have an important role in the creation of play. On the defensive side of things, you have to be very alert to help the team.

"The style of our team is intensity – we try and apply maximum speed and pressure, that’s what we work towards. That’s why the group are always so well prepared physically to impose this rhythm in games.

"I can’t be left behind, you have to keep up with the rhythm of my teammates and maintain the high speed, pressure and intensity. That’s what I always aim to do."