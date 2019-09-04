Jerome Boateng Under Investigation for Aggravated Assault Against Former Fiancee

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been accused of aggravated assault against his former fiancee Sherin Senler.

Boateng and Senler began dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2014, but their apparently tumultuous relationship ended with an acrimonious separation.

The Daily Mail state that Boateng is accused of causing dangerous bodily harm to Senler in an incident last year. Prosecutors have been investigating the incident since late 2018, and charges were brought to court in February.





A judge has ordered that the investigation must continue as prosecutors look for more evidence, but Boateng's representatives are said to believe that the allegations stem from unproven claims from a third party.





Senler herself is also being investigated for a separate incident of assault involving Boateng, so police are eager to try and find out as much as possible about what has transpired between the two.

On the football pitch, things have been incredibly challenging for Boateng in recent years. He failed to seal a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and subsequently lost his place in the starting lineup.

Manager Niko Kovac often kept Boateng on the bench, instead preferring the partnership of Niklas Sule and Mats Hummels. The latter has now left the club, but Boateng has still failed to force his way into the team, with summer arrival Lucas Hernandez taking his place.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness publicly urged Boateng to leave the club this summer, but a deadline day move to Juventus ultimately collapsed, leaving the German to battle for his place at the Allianz Arena.