Atletico Madrid Make Tottenham Contract Rebel Christian Eriksen a 'Priority'

Atletico Madrid are maintaining an interest in wantaway Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, but face competition from sides across Europe.

The 27-year-old Denmark international has been a key player for Spurs since his arrival from Ajax in 2013, notching 60 assists and 50 goals in 210 Premier League appearances.

According to AS, Diego Simeone is a big admirer of Eriksen. The report claims that Atletico have made the Dane a 'priority' target and will approach with an 'important offer'. The midfielder will enter the final six months of his contract in January after he failed to secure a move away from the club this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Atletico face competition from a host of clubs, however, with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A giants Juventus and Inter all listed as interested.

Firstly, United may be plotting a big-money bid in January to tempt Spurs into selling before they lose Eriksen for free in the summer. Meanwhile, Juventus were strongly linked with a late bid for Eriksen last week, but nothing materialised in the end.

With regard to Mauricio Pochettino’s thoughts on Eriksen's situation, the Spurs manager has expressed concern about one of his star men's desire to leave the club.

Pochettino left Eriksen out of the starting lineup against Newcastle in that dreadful defeat in August due to ongoing speculation, but the Dane did start and score against Arsenal last Sunday.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, with no new contract likely to be signed in the coming months, the battle amongst Europe’s elite clubs for the midfielder looks set to heat up, with Atletico hopeful he will be playing his football in red and white next term.