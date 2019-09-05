Barcelona Rejected Summer Move for Tottenham's Lucas Moura as Possible Neymar Alternative

By 90Min
September 05, 2019

Barcelona had the chance to sign Lucas Moura during the summer as they looked for alternatives to Neymar, but ultimately rejected a move due to Tottenham's asking price.

The reigning La Liga champions spent most of the summer seemingly locked in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to re-sign Neymar, but a deal never materialised and PSG instead strengthened by signing Mauro Icardi and Keylor Navas.

Neymar's rumoured move has been called into question, but Mundo Deportivo are adamant that the summer's biggest transfer saga was more than just a half-hearted PR stunt and even claim Moura was lined up as a possible alternative.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

It's claimed that Barça ultimately turned down a move for Moura as Tottenham set their asking price in excess of €50m, something would have made the 27-year-old the club's eighth most expensive player of all time.

The Brazil international has largely struggled to make an impact at Tottenham since his move from Paris Saint-Germain, but Moura stepped up to the plate last season with a 15-goal haul across all competitions - the second-highest tally of his career.

Moura's best performances came during Tottenham's run to the Champions League final, scoring a stunning hat-trick away at Ajax to overturn a three-goal deficit for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Although it's claimed that Barcelona were offered the chance to sign Moura during the summer, Tottenham's stance over his future appears to be set in stone as the Brazil international was rewarded with a new contract last month.

His new five-year contract has seen Moura rewarded with a significant pay rise as well as the promise of regular first-team football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message