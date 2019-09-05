Roy Keane Reopens Feud With Sir Alex Ferguson By Insisting He Hasn't Forgiven the Ex-Man Utd Manager

By 90Min
September 05, 2019

Roy Keane has reignited his long-standing feud with Sir Alex Ferguson by accusing his former Manchester United manager of nepotism, and insisted he would never forgive the Scotsman for the way he was portrayed.

The former Republic of Ireland assistant manager played under Ferguson for 13 Premier League seasons, but the pair have not seen eye-to-eye after Keane's acrimonious exit from Old Trafford back in 2005.

Since then, the duo have both been critical of one another. Ferguson has insisted the former United midfielder lacked loyalty, and questioned his negative influence in the dressing room. Such claims have naturally been met with rebuttal by Keane, although the latest addition to the spat has come during an Off the Ball podcast.

Via the Independent, Keane confirmed he would never forgive the legendary manager for deserting him since his infamous departure from the club, and also questioning his management credentials: “I wouldn’t forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense,” he said.

“I think when he apologises I will probably say hello to him, yeah. [But] I’ve no interest in speaking to the man. People talk about Ferguson’s man-management. Don’t be kidded by all that. I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United, and I didn’t like the way they were treated.”

Keane even had time to accuse the 13-time Premier League winner of nepotism, stating his son, Darren, was offered unfair opportunities.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“People said [Ferguson] always had the best interests of Manchester United at heart. Darren Ferguson [his son] won a medal. He was very lucky. [Alex Ferguson’s] brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time. I’m surprised his wife wasn’t involved in the staff somewhere," he added.

“Darren was [the manager] at Preston North End and lost his job. He had a couple of young players on loan from Manchester United, [but] guess what happens the next day? They’re pulled out of Preston. Is that doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message