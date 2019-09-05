Scotland vs Russia Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Where to Kick Off Time & Team News

Scotland take on Russia on Friday looking to get their Euro 2020 qualification back on track, knowing that a loss to the team in second place in the group could be hugely damaging to their chances of qualification for next year's tournament.
However, they know they are in for a tough test against the World Cup quarter finalists - who are also the top scorers in qualification so far with 15 goals.
Having failed to qualify for this competition since 1996, the Scots will undoubtedly be up for this game.
Here is 90min's preview of the game.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Friday 6 September
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|19:45 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Hampden Park
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Sky Sports Football (UK)
|Referee?
|Anastásios Sidirópoulos
Where to Buy Tickets
Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official national team websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.
Team News
For Scotland, Grant Hanley and Liam Palmer both picked up injuries, meaning David Bates and Mikey Devlin were called up to replace them.
Predicted Lineups
|Scotland
|Marshall; O’Donnell, Mulgrew, Hanley, Robertson; McLean, Armstrong, McTominay; McGregor, Naismith, Fraser.
|Russia
|Guilherme; Mario Fernandes, Semenov, Dzhikiya, Kudryashov; Ozdoev, Zobnin; Ionov, Golovin, Miranchuk; Dzyuba.
Head to Head Record
The two sides have only taken each other on twice, with both coming during Euro 1996 qualification. Both games ended in draws - 1-1 and 0-0.
Recent Form
Scotland have had a mixed qualification campaign so far, with two wins and two draws, and most recently suffering a heavy defeat to Belgium.
|Scotland
|Russia
|Belgium 3-0 Scotland (11/6/19)
|Russia 1-0 Cyprus (11/6/19)
|Scotland 2-1 Cyprus (8/6/19)
|Russia 9-0 San Marino (8/6/19)
|San Marino 0-2 Scotland (24/3/19)
|Kazakhstan 0-4 Russia (24/3/19)
|Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland (21/3/19)
|Belgium 3-1 Russia (21/3/19)
|Scotland 3-2 Israel (20/11/18)
|Sweden 2-0 Russia (20/11/18)
Prediction
Scotland have been going through a tough time, with fans unhappy with performances - especially those dismal displays against Kazakhstan and San Marino.
Russia have a decent team, but the difference is that they play with strong unity and belief. As a result, they should have too much quality for the Scots and claim a crucial win for their qualification hopes.
Prediction: Scotland 1-3 Russia