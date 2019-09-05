Scotland vs Russia Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Where to Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
September 05, 2019

Scotland take on Russia on Friday looking to get their Euro 2020 qualification back on track, knowing that a loss to the team in second place in the group could be hugely damaging to their chances of qualification for next year's tournament.

However, they know they are in for a tough test against the World Cup quarter finalists - who are also the top scorers in qualification so far with 15 goals.

Having failed to qualify for this competition since 1996, the Scots will undoubtedly be up for this game.

Here is 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 6 September
What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Hampden Park
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football (UK)
Referee? Anastásios Sidirópoulos

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official national team websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Pete Norton/GettyImages

For Scotland, Grant Hanley and Liam Palmer both picked up injuries, meaning David Bates and Mikey Devlin were called up to replace them.


Greg Taylor is also available after completing his deadline day move to Scottish champions Celtic.

Russia don't have any notable injury concerns.

Predicted Lineups

Scotland Marshall; O’Donnell, Mulgrew, Hanley, Robertson; McLean, Armstrong, McTominay; McGregor, Naismith, Fraser.
Russia Guilherme; Mario Fernandes, Semenov, Dzhikiya, Kudryashov; Ozdoev, Zobnin; Ionov, Golovin, Miranchuk; Dzyuba.

Head to Head Record

FBL-EURO-2020-QUALIFIER-BEL-RUS

The two sides have only taken each other on twice, with both coming during Euro 1996 qualification. Both games ended in draws - 1-1 and 0-0. 

Recent Form

Scotland have had a mixed qualification campaign so far, with two wins and two draws, and most recently suffering a heavy defeat to Belgium.


Russia have been in much better form, with just the one loss during qualification. However, a Scotland win would make both record identical, showcasing the importance of the game.

Scotland Russia
Belgium 3-0 Scotland (11/6/19) Russia 1-0 Cyprus (11/6/19)
Scotland 2-1 Cyprus (8/6/19) Russia 9-0 San Marino (8/6/19)
San Marino 0-2 Scotland (24/3/19) Kazakhstan 0-4 Russia (24/3/19)
Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland (21/3/19) Belgium 3-1 Russia (21/3/19)
Scotland 3-2 Israel (20/11/18) Sweden 2-0 Russia (20/11/18)

Prediction

Scotland have been going through a tough time, with fans unhappy with performances - especially those dismal displays against Kazakhstan and San Marino. 

Russia have a decent team, but the difference is that they play with strong unity and belief. As a result, they should have too much quality for the Scots and claim a crucial win for their qualification hopes.

Prediction: Scotland 1-3 Russia

