Arsene Wenger Final Set to Return to Football in Technical Director Role

By 90Min
September 06, 2019

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is nearing a return to football as a technical director at FIFA ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

The 69-year-old has been away from the game since leaving the Gunners at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season following 22 years in charge, but now appears ready to take on a new role in football.

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League

That is according to The Mirror, who claim that Wenger has told friends that he has chosen to work for FIFA, and that his appointment could be confirmed later this month.

News of Wenger's latest job seemingly signals a further delay to his return to the touchline. However, the Frenchman has assured fans that he will be back in the dugout at some stage. 

Speaking to beIn Sports earlier this week, as reported by Sky Sports, Wenger revealed: "You will see me in a dugout again, when, I don't know exactly. I still cannot live with the fact that I will never be on the bench again. I might go for an intermediate position."

Henry Browne/GettyImages

When asked if he would be interested in being involved with a team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Wenger admitted that he would like to manage at the biggest event in the sport.

"I could see myself working for a team. I will have enough time [and] distance with my last job [to give me perspective], and I would not be against that. I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup [finals] because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football. Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood in Qatar in three years' time."

