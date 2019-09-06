Everton Women's Team Drop 'Ladies' From Name Ahead of Women's Super League Kick-Off

By 90Min
September 06, 2019

Everton's women's team will no longer be called Everton Ladies moving forward, rebranding themselves simply as Everton in a bid to bring the men and women's teams under the same umbrella. 

The Toffees were the last remaining team in the Women's Super League to have 'Ladies' in their name, after a movement away from the dated terminology has seen West Ham and a host of other major teams make similar changes. 

And as the women's game continues to take steps towards gender equality after the roaring success of the World Cup in the summer, Everton have put the final nail in the coffin of the often-criticised phraseology by becoming the latest club to update their name. 

“Everton has played a significant role in the development of women’s football," said CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale in a club statement. "As well as winning silverware, Everton has produced a number of players that have represented not just their club with distinction but gone on to represent their countries.

“The identity change is an important and progressive step and part of our desire to bring our men’s and women’s teams closer in identity and location. It is a clear symbol of togetherness and unity and part of our ‘one club’ vision.

“Willie Kirk is in charge of the squad during an exciting period with quality additions made this summer, a new home a stone’s throw away from Goodison Park at Walton Hall Park on the horizon, with extra focus on the women’s game and new commercial opportunities ahead - highlighted by our recent ‘women’s exclusive’ deal with feminine hygiene brand Lil-Lets.”

Everton kick off the WSL season away to Birmingham City this weekend 

