Manchester City Owners Close in on Takeover of Indian Super League Club

The owners of Man City are closing in on the acquisition of an Indian Super League team, with negotiations at an 'advanced stage'.

The City Football Group own - in addition to the current Premier League champions - New York City, Melbourne City, Sichuan Jiuniu in China and Uruguayan outfit Club Atletico Torque, as well as holding stakes in Girona and Japan's Yokohama F Marinos.



LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

As reported by Sportsmail, City have been in talks with a number of Indian clubs, with Mumbai City the frontrunners for the takeover.





Speaking in March, City's chief executive Ferran Sorriano confirmed: "We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine football passion and opportunities, like China, but also India.





"With all these developments, we have to be patient. We've been looking at India for nearly two years now. I'd say this year we'll end up doing an investment in India."





As further reported by BBC Sport, Soriano outlined his vision for City Football Group, explaining: "As we see it now, there is a natural pace of growth that we will follow that takes us to more than seven teams, but not 100 teams.

MANJUNATH KIRAN/GettyImages

"I cannot see ten years ahead but the group might have two or three teams more. Is this going to change in five years and we're going to have more? Maybe, I don't know that.





"But to complete the vision that we had six years ago, I think we will have maybe two or three clubs more."







Founded in 2013, the Indian Super League currently has ten member teams, including Munbai City. Managed by former Champions League winner Jorge Costa, Mumbai's recognisable former players include Diego Forlan, Nicolas Anelka and Indian legend Sunil Chhetri.