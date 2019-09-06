Mauro Icardi: Wanda Nara Calls PSG Move 'Worst' Option & Talks Up Boca Juniors Dream

Wanda Nara, the ever-controversial wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, has called the striker's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day the worst possible option, for her at least.

Icardi initially clashed with Inter officials last season and, after a lengthy saga which saw him lose his place in the team to new signing Romelu Lukaku, the Argentine ultimately sealed a deadline day switch to PSG on loan.

Speaking to Morfi, Nara insisted that joining PSG has made life incredibly difficult for their family, who must now split their time between Milan and Paris.

She said: “Mauro packed a small suitcase and left the rest to me. The kids go to school in Italy, so we’ll live between Milan and Paris. Of the three options we had, PSG was the worst for me, because I have to go back to live in Milan with the kids.

“But I thought of what was best for him. There were many important Italian clubs who wanted him and it would’ve been easier. If I waited until the last moment, it’s because I had an ace up my sleeve. Nobody knew, not even the kids."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

At the end of the season, PSG will have the option to sign Icardi on a permanent basis from Inter for €70m. Nara is certainly eager to see Icardi seal a big move, but she did confess that she hopes to see the 26-year-old return to Argentina with Boca Juniors at some point in the future.

"I would like him to go to Boca. I can only imagine what a player can feel on that pitch. I am from River but I would not get in the way of such a move. I would love to go back to the country and hopefully see Icardi play there," Nara added.

"With Boca there was never anything formal [this summer]. Anyone who knows me knows that I am not looking for a commercial interest of my own. I do it for the love I have for Mauro."