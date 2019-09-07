Barcelona Build Separate Changing Room for Women's Side After Years of Sharing With Academy

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Barcelona Femení will have their own changing room for the first time ever this season.

They had previously shared facilities with the men's B team, as well as various age-groups from the academy. Melanie Serrano and her teammates will get their first use of it on Saturday as they prepare to face CD Tacon, the side who will become Real Madrid's female representatives.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Within the last decade, Barça Femení were using the same kits as the boys in La Masia, whilst space was hard to come by on the training fields.

Speaking to radio station RAC1, captain Vicky Losada said (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo): "Everything has changed a lot. We trained at 10 o'clock at night or sometimes we had no field... we were charged €200 a month. Now everything has changed, we are professionals."

Head coach Lluis Cortes was on hand to discuss his side's ambitions for 2019/20, the manager stating that: "Winning the league has to be our challenge. 

"We are eager and excited and with the maximum ambition to fight for everything. We will try to make a good game and grow more as a team."

The game with Tacon takes place at the newly-built Estadi Johan Cruyff, a venue which has hosted three Barça-related fixtures.


However, the second string were held to a 2-2 draw by Gimnastic in the most recent match played there, with the Under 19s losing to Ajax on the day the stadium was opened. The women's team can claim a first home victory at the arena.

