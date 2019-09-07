Borja Valero's Agent Offers Update on Midfielder's Future at Inter

The agent of Inter midfielder Borja Valero has revealed his client wants to fight for his place at the storied club and is willing to win over boss Antonio Conte.

Following the signings of Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi on this summer, I Nerazzurri are heavily stacked in midfield and the 34-year-old has found himself out of favour at the club.

Valero was heavily linked with a departure away from San Siro with a return to Fiorentina the most likely destination but a move never materialised.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Speaking about Valero's situation, Alejandro Camano had, in quotes carried by Calciomercato, stated: "He is convinced that this year Inter will win everything. This is the good year. And he wants to help the team do it. He will remain until the expiry of his contract.





"The future then, only God knows him.He wants to convince Conte and to do so he also rejected Qatar as well as Viola. I say this because we know the truth: it is a good and honest person.

"Borja wants to play at Inter. He left what was his home, Fiorentina, where they gave him all the love of the world, something he will never forget and will not forget how his people made him feel. But he did it to play at Inter, where he is happy!"

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Having featured on a consistent basis last campaign under former manager Luciano Spalletti, the former Spain international is yet to play a single minute under Conte.





It is highly unlikely that the veteran is going to feature heavily for the Seria A side given his age and the quality in midfield the club currently possess.