Cristiano Ronaldo's Staggering Earnings for 10-Year Nike Deal Released by Football Leaks

Football Leaks have revealed the details behind Cristiano Ronaldo's deal with Nike - which makes him the company's highest paid athlete.

Ronaldo has been a Nike ambassador since he first joined Manchester United in 2003. After becoming the subject of a battle between Nike and their rivals adidas, Ronaldo penned a 10-year extension in 2016 as a part of an agreement between Nike and Polaris Sports Limited - who own Ronaldo's worldwide marketing rights.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Now, Football Leaks, as reported by German publication Der Spiegel, have revealed the details of that contract. The report claims that Ronaldo's deal is worth a staggering €162m (£146.8m), which sees the Portuguese superstar land annual fee of €16.2m (£14.68m).

Incredibly, that's only Ronaldo's base rate of pay. Thanks to further bonuses, he was also paid €20.2m (£18.3m) in 2016 and 2017.

Ronaldo is also said to have a €4m bonus clause, which would be activated whenever he wins a global award such as the Ballon d'Or or FIFA Best Player of the Year.

The contract makes Ronaldo's highest paid athlete, ahead of the likes of global stars Roger Federer and LeBron James, who are also tied down to long-term contracts with Nike.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

When Der Speigel approached Nike to comment on Ronaldo's contract, the company refused, declaring: "We don't discuss our athletes contracts in public".





Ronaldo's representatives also refused to comment.





Ronaldo signed the deal with Nike before joining Juventus in 2018. His four-year contract at the Italian club is worth a reported €120m (£108m), which sees him net around £30m per year.