Cristiano Ronaldo's Staggering Earnings for 10-Year Nike Deal Released by Football Leaks

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Football Leaks have revealed the details behind Cristiano Ronaldo's deal with Nike - which makes him the company's highest paid athlete.

Ronaldo has been a Nike ambassador since he first joined Manchester United in 2003. After becoming the subject of a battle between Nike and their rivals adidas, Ronaldo penned a 10-year extension in 2016 as a part of an agreement between Nike and Polaris Sports Limited - who own Ronaldo's worldwide marketing rights.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Now, Football Leaks, as reported by German publication Der Spiegel, have revealed the details of that contract. The report claims that Ronaldo's deal is worth a staggering €162m (£146.8m), which sees the Portuguese superstar land annual fee of €16.2m (£14.68m).

Incredibly, that's only Ronaldo's base rate of pay. Thanks to further bonuses, he was also paid €20.2m (£18.3m) in 2016 and 2017. 

Ronaldo is also said to have a €4m bonus clause, which would be activated whenever he wins a global award such as the Ballon d'Or or FIFA Best Player of the Year.

The contract makes Ronaldo's highest paid athlete, ahead of the likes of global stars Roger Federer and LeBron James, who are also tied down to long-term contracts with Nike.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

When Der Speigel approached Nike to comment on Ronaldo's contract, the company refused, declaring: "We don't discuss our athletes contracts in public". 


Ronaldo's representatives also refused to comment.


Ronaldo signed the deal with Nike before joining Juventus in 2018. His four-year contract at the Italian club is worth a reported €120m (£108m), which sees him net around £30m per year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message