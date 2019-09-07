Jesse Lingard Withdraws From England Squad & Returns to Man Utd Due to Illness

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has withdrawn from Gareth Southgate's England squad due to illness, the 26-year-old returning to Old Trafford to recover in time for the Red Devils' upcoming fixture against Leicester.

Lingard had been selected in Southgate's England squad to face Bulgaria and Kosovo, but the midfielder missed his side's training session on Friday and was not included in the 23-man squad for England's opening fixture against the Bulgarians.

Lingard is an important senior figure in Southgate's England side, but Simon Peach broke the news on Twitter that the United man has already left the camp ahead of Saturday evening's all important Bulgaria clash.

Lingard has featured in all four of the Red Devils' Premier League matches this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men enduring a tough start to the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite his indifferent form for his club, Lingard remains a big part of Southgate's plans and featured in the Three Lions' Uefa Nations League semi final defeat to Holland.

The midfielder's departure will provide hope to the likes of Mason Mount and James Maddison, as the pair aim to impress their international manager and become permanent fixtures in the England senior squad.