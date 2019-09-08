Gimnasia Unveils Diego Maradona as Thousands Attend Official Presentation

On Sunday, thousands of Gimnasia fans greeted their new manager Diego Maradona at El Bosque stadium in Argentina, and it was exactly what you'd expect.  

September 08, 2019

On Sunday, thousands of Gimnasia fans greeted their new manager Diego Maradona at El Bosque stadium in Argentina, and it was exactly what you'd expect. It was a day of celebrations for the club located in the capital's province of La Plata, which included massive inflatables of the 1986 World Cup-winning captain. 

The event was only for official club members, which is why - according to reports in Argentina - the club signed up 5,000 new supporters this week. All presumably to greet and experience Maradona as he makes his return to manage in Argentina for the first time in 24 years. 

Fans entered the ground waving flags, wearing t-shirts and masks and even showcasing tatoos of the the 58-year-old. 

Once Maradona appeared, the crowd, naturally went wild.

"I won't miss once single training session," said Maradona to the thousands of fans who were present. "Here you come to train and those who don't train, don't play. He who doesn't run, doesn't play!"

After the speech and introductions, Maradona took a group photo with his new team. Right before the photo, he made sure to remind the photographer, "make sure you take a good photo!"

Maradona has his job cut out for him as he takes over a team who has only gained one point from its past five matches. This is his sixth job as head coach, including being in charge of Mexican second division club Dorados de Sinaloa. 

 

 

