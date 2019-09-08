Nelson Semedo's Injury Less Serious Than Feared After Full Back Stretchered Off on Portugal Duty

By 90Min
September 08, 2019

Barcelona full back and Portugal international Nelson Semedo left the field on a stretcher during his side's 4-2 win over Serbia on Saturday evening, after he was on the receiving end of a nasty tackle by Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

The 25-year-old looked to be in a great deal of pain and was substituted on 65 minutes, with what appeared to be a serious injury to his right ankle. 

It was initially feared that the injury may keep the right back out of action for a considerable amount of time, and reports in Spain claimed that Barcelona were bracing themselves for the worst over Semedo's diagnosis. 

However, concerns over the defender's fitness were soon eased, as Mundo Deportivo soon dispelled rumours of a long-term absence, claiming that the injury is not as bad as first thought.

In fact, Semedo may even train with his teammates on Sunday and could even be fit enough to face Lithuania in Portugal's next Euro 2020 qualifying match. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It's unlikely that manager Fernando Santos will risk playing the Barcelona man on Tuesday evening, and Manchester City's new signing Joao Cancelo will be waiting in the wings to fill the full back spot. 

Portugal sit second in Group B, and they picked up their first win of the campaign against Serbia, thanks to goals from William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva

Ukraine currently top the group, manager Andriy Shevchenko earning an impressive 13 points out of a possible 15, their most recent outing providing a 3-0 victory over bottom side Lithuania. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message