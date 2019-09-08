Robert Lewandowski Makes Not So Subtle Dig at Borussia Dortmund After Flying Start to Season

Robert Lewandowski has fired shots at his former club Borussia Dortmund, by insinuating they don't fall under the bracket of a 'big club'.

A close-fought battle for last season's Bundesliga title saw Bayern Munich pip the Pole's former club to the post by two points, with the current campaign starting magnificently for the striker, who has netted six goals already in just three matches.

Die Roten trail current leaders RB Leipzig by two points, but sit one point clear of Dortmund, who have already lost once this season in another invigorating campaign. Speaking on the club's TV channel, as quoted by German publication Kicker, the 31-year-old spoke about the 'special feeling' of signing for the Bavarian outfit for the first time, although some comments are set to rile fans of his former side.

Another Bundesliga season that looks set to be hotly contested will receive some added bite to it after the forward said about leaving Dortmund: "For the first time, I had the feeling that I had a jersey from a big club on my body."

These comments come despite the striker having secured two league titles, the DFB Cup and reaching a Champions League final in the four years before his departure in 2014.

"I was very proud to be here because I knew that Bayern Munich plays for titles every season - in the championship, in the cup and also in the Champions League," he added. "It's the benchmark for me, so I can take the next step in my career - that's the team I want to go to and stay with."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Lewandowksi put pen to paper on fresh terms in Bavaria recently, committing to the club until 2023 to end speculation of a premature departure from Munich. It will provide the club with an added boost as they seek to win their eighth successive title and a record 30th Bundesliga crown overall.