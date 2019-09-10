FIFA 20: Arsenal Fans React to Top 100 Ratings Reveal as 2 Gunners Make the Cut

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

The release of FIFA 20 is edging ever closer, with EA SPORTS now revealing the players who have made the top 100 on the game. 

On this list, Arsenal have two representatives - and they are the lethal forward duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The pair of them bagged a collective 35 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League last season. Their friendship combined with their understanding has allowed them to thrive and, in turn, make it into the top 100 players on FIFA 20. 

Both players have also made exceptional starts to the new season, but Aubameyang is the man who has stolen the headlines in the past few days, after picking the club's Player of the Month Award. 

Fresh from winning the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018/19 (along with two other players), fans were most certainly expecting a much improved rating for Aubameyang; but, it wasn't to be...

And it was a similar scenario as far as Lacazette's rating was concerned, with numerous fans seemingly agreeing that both forwards did "so many players dirty this year."

Clearly, fans were not best pleased with the ratings. However, some also decided to provide their opinions on ratings for other members of their squad - who were perhaps never really in contention of making the top 100.

The results? Well, fans felt one man in particular should certainly be rated much, much higher... 

The overall consensus amongst Arsenal fans is that they've been hard done by. German midfielder Mesut Ozil didn't even make the cut as his previous 86 rating has been downgraded, leaving the Gunners with just the two players in the top 100. 

Although fans were clearly unhappy over their overall rating, they may well see their ratings improve with both of them making an impressive start to the new campaign. 

