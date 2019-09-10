FIFA 20: Manchester United Fans React to Shocking Top 100 Ratings Reveal

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

With FIFA 20 set to be released in only a matter of weeks now, EA SPORTS have revealed the ratings of the top 100 players in the game. 

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they have two players in the top 100. Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea and French midfield maestro Paul Pogba are the men to make the cut, but these ratings represent a major fall from the last edition of the game. 

FIFA 19 saw the Red Devils have six players rated 86 or above, with De Gea rated 91 and Pogba rated 88. And although Pogba has remained at a strong 88 rating, United fans weren't best pleased with it. 

As for De Gea, there was a mixed reception. The Spaniard has endured a tough few months, having made costly errors for his side at a time when his future remains uncertain. The shot-stopper has been given an 89 rating, which ranks him as the third best goalkeeper in the game alongside Liverpool's Alisson. 

The overarching theme amongst fans on Twitter was that EA SPORTS have been fairly lenient with his rating, despite dropping it by two.  

The fact that only two players were able to make the top 100 sparked some anger amongst fans, who pointed towards the Old Trafford side's illustrious history and success.

Meanwhile, some fans couldn't even show anger, instead turning towards humour. One of the six players to be rated 86 or above in FIFA 19 was a certain Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian eventually sealed a 'dream' move to Inter in the summer, and has started the season in fine form with two goals in his first two appearances. 

And although this may be the case, United fans were quick to recognise his new rating - which has dropped.

It's safe to say the ratings did not best please Manchester United fans - for different reasons, however. The inability to have more than two players in the top 100 on FIFA 20 sparked anger and fury, but they were keen to make light of the situation instead.

As the season progresses, fans will be hoping that the players can turn their fortunes around and improve their rating. But, it seems as though they are not exactly holding their breath.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message