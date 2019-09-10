FIFA 20: Manchester United Fans React to Shocking Top 100 Ratings Reveal

With FIFA 20 set to be released in only a matter of weeks now, EA SPORTS have revealed the ratings of the top 100 players in the game.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they have two players in the top 100. Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea and French midfield maestro Paul Pogba are the men to make the cut, but these ratings represent a major fall from the last edition of the game.

FIFA 19 saw the Red Devils have six players rated 86 or above, with De Gea rated 91 and Pogba rated 88. And although Pogba has remained at a strong 88 rating, United fans weren't best pleased with it.

De bruyne spent most of the season on bench but 91

Pogba contributed more than 25 goals 88 — Mohamed Nihal (@emmdeenihal) September 9, 2019

Pogba has his best season to date and didn’t get an upgrade somethings fishy 🧐 — Jaden Beattie (@Jaden_Beattie) September 9, 2019

As for De Gea, there was a mixed reception. The Spaniard has endured a tough few months, having made costly errors for his side at a time when his future remains uncertain. The shot-stopper has been given an 89 rating, which ranks him as the third best goalkeeper in the game alongside Liverpool's Alisson.

The overarching theme amongst fans on Twitter was that EA SPORTS have been fairly lenient with his rating, despite dropping it by two.

lol fifa 20 rating for de gea.........did they watch the same season we all did? — swetha™️ (@sclub87) September 9, 2019

De Gea has the highest GK stats combined in FIFA 20. He’s ranked 3rd best alongside Alisson. Brilliant work @EASPORTSFIFA 😂 — إ-ج-ح (@JeSuis_Ibro) September 9, 2019

The fact that only two players were able to make the top 100 sparked some anger amongst fans, who pointed towards the Old Trafford side's illustrious history and success.

Only 2 from our 11 is in the top 100 players! Absolute shambles for a biggest club in the world #MUFC https://t.co/JyQaymSi3g — Iqbal Mohammed (@invinceblemufc) September 9, 2019

Only two players in top 100 #FIFA20Ratings

Such an atrocious state of the club. Still fans back the board and management.#mufc #GlazersOut — Ponzi Trader (@TheElfGod) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, some fans couldn't even show anger, instead turning towards humour. One of the six players to be rated 86 or above in FIFA 19 was a certain Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian eventually sealed a 'dream' move to Inter in the summer, and has started the season in fine form with two goals in his first two appearances.

And although this may be the case, United fans were quick to recognise his new rating - which has dropped.

It's safe to say the ratings did not best please Manchester United fans - for different reasons, however. The inability to have more than two players in the top 100 on FIFA 20 sparked anger and fury, but they were keen to make light of the situation instead.

As the season progresses, fans will be hoping that the players can turn their fortunes around and improve their rating. But, it seems as though they are not exactly holding their breath.