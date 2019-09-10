Kalvin Phillips Release Clause Revealed as Midfielder Pens New Leeds United Deal

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has had a release clause inserted into his contract, after the player signed a new five-year deal with the club on Monday.

Phillips made his debut for Leeds back in 2015, and has gone on to make 134 league appearances for the side. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in the team, featuring in all six matches of the new campaign.

As a result of his fine performances, numerous Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Phillips, with Tottenham among those to register an interest in the player during the summer.

Although Phillips has put pen to paper on a new deal, Football Insider now claim that the new contract includes a release clause between £20-25m for the player. The report goes on to state that this release clause can be triggered at the end of the season if the Elland Road side are unable to secure promotion to the Premier League. 

Further to this, the same report has revealed that Phillips' camp 'insisted' upon the clause being inserted. Interestingly, however, Football Insider claim that Leeds rebuffed multiple offers 'in excess of £20m' during the summer - but, his release clause remains in a similar region. 

Matt King/GettyImages

The midfielder has been a revelation under Marcelo Bielsa, featuring in the Championship Team of the Season in 2018/19. He's been equally impressive so far this campaign, with the Peacocks currently sat third in the Championship.

Phillips is keen to take his boyhood club to the top-flight and will be hoping the 2019/20 season will bring success. 

