Kevin de Bruyne Sets Impressive Euro 2020 Qualifier Record During Scotland Drubbing

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne set an impressive Euro 2020 qualifying record during Monday night's 4-0 demolition job of Scotland.

The Manchester City man, who has one goal and five assists from his first five Premier League games this season, was in the mood from the start of this Scottish clash, and boy did Steve Clarke's side know it.



ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Nine minutes into the encounter, after being released by an early Dries Mertens pass on the counter-attack, De Bruyne helped his side tale the lead, driving forward with the ball with confidence before handing Romelu Lukaku the easiest of finishes - his fifth in three games against the Scots.



15 minutes later, De Bruyne was provider once more, unsurprisingly putting in an inch-perfect whipped delivery that surprisingly found Thomas Vermaelen, who in turn surprisingly found the net.

And, just seven minutes after that, the midfielder's assist hat-trick was complete, with a wonderfully weighted corner finding the head of Toby Alderweireld, whose pinpoint header went in via the underside of the bar.



3 - Kevin De Bruyne is the first player to assist three goals in the same game of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying. Exhibition. pic.twitter.com/3ycqVfzgOR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 9, 2019

As revealed by Opta, this made De Bruyne 'the first player to assist three goals in the same game of the Euro 2020 qualifying' and earned him the one-word sign off 'exhibition', having done it all inside 32 minutes of football.



Yet, to be fair, the Belgian had still not exhibited all of his skills in that first-half display, a wrong he would right in the second when he met Lukaku's teasing ball across the box with venomous accuracy, sending it spinning into the bottom right-hand corner of the net to grab a goal of his own.



A goal and three assists. It doesn't get much better than that...even if it's only against Scotland.

