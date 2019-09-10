Kosovo to Wear Special Edition Kit for Euro 2020 Qualifier Against England

By 90Min
September 10, 2019

Kosovo are to wear a special edition shirt created by Swiss kit supplier 14Fourteen for Tuesday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier against England at St Mary’s in Southampton.


The unique jersey combines elements from Kosovo’s blue home shirt, yellow away shirt and black third shirt to produce a striking design.

England have made a 100% winning start in Euro 2020 qualifying Group A, but Kosovo are also doing well and are on course to beat Czech Republic, Montenegro and Bulgaria to a top two finish and an automatic place at the final tournament next summer.

Kosovo, who only joined FIFA and UEFA in May 2016 and then lost nine consecutive 2018 World Cup qualifiers, haven’t actually been beaten since November 2017 – as it happens, the last of those nine straight defeats against Iceland in Reykjavik.

Starting with friendlies against Latvia, Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Albania and continuing into the UEFA Nations League - Kosovo earned comfortable promotion from UEFA Nations League D - and the current Euro 2020 qualifiers, it is now a run of 15 games without loss.

The current Kosovo squad is made up of players spread right across Europe. Vice-captain Valon Berisha made his name at Red Bull Salzburg and has been with Lazio since 2018, while a handful of individuals might be quite familiar to UK audiences.

Midfielder Bersant Celina, still only 23 years of age, was formerly an academy graduate at Manchester City and now plays for Swansea in the Championship.

Young goalkeeper Ari Muric is still contracted to Manchester City and is loan at Nottingham Forest, while defender Florent Hadergjonaj is at Huddersfield, and forward Atdhe Nuhiu has played 239 games for Sheffield Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message