Premier Sports Announces 3-Year UK Partnership With La Liga & Launch of Dedicated LaLigaTV Channel

Premier Sports and La Liga have announced a historic partnership that will see every top flight Spanish game broadcast in the United Kingdom and Ireland via multiple platforms for the next three years until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The agreement also sees the introduction of English-language LaLigaTV, making it the first league to have a dedicated 24/7 channel showing all live games on UK and Irish television.

LaLigaTV is to be available as part of the Premier Sports channel bundle on Sky TV and the Premier Player OTT streaming service for £11.99 per month or £99 per year – the pricing and launch date for Virgin TV is yet to be confirmed.

Fans will also be able to add LaLigaTV as a standalone service via Premier Sports, priced at £5.99 per month or £49 per year. That will be an available option as soon as the new channel is launched on Sky TV (by January 2020) and the Premier Player (by October 2019).

Additionally, there will also be a free-to-air channel by the name of FreeSports that will broadcast selected matches and a weekly highlights show, covering every game in each round of fixtures.

The ground breaking LaLigaTV will not only carry every live game for the next three seasons, but will feature additional programming like LaLiga World, VIVA LaLiga and The LaLiga Show, with familiar faces like Guillem Balagué, Graham Hunter, Terry Gibson, Sid Lowe, Gaizka Mendieta, Simon Hanley, Semra Hunter, Quinton Fortune, Steve Archibald and more.

“We are thrilled to be announcing this truly unique and game-changing agreement with La Liga that signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Spanish football in the UK,” Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports, said.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with La Liga to begin broadcasting the world’s greatest league to UK and Ireland viewers on Premier Sports and via the soon to be launched LaLigaTV channel.”

Referring to the ‘passionate’ fan base in the UK and Ireland, La Liga president Javier Tebas commented, “We trust that football fans across both these territories will enjoy unprecedented access to the best league in the world.”

Premier Sports’ La Liga coverage will begin with Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao on Friday 13 September at 8pm (BST), with the game available on both FreeSports and Premier Sports 1.

Real Madrid’s clash with Levante will be on Premier Sports 1 at 12pm (BST) the following day, while Barcelona host Valencia at 8pm (BST) on Premier Sports 2 later on.

Barcelona will travel to Granada at 8pm (BST) on Saturday 21 September on Premier Sports 2, with Real Madrid facing Sevilla at 8pm (BST) on the same channel the next day.

In addition to La Liga, Premier Sports already broadcasts Serie A, Scottish Cup football, MLS, Eredivisie, PRO14 Rugby, NHL and NASCAR as part of its live sports line-up.