RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

RB Leipzig will host Bayern Munich this Saturday in a game which will see the current Bundesliga leaders host the team looking to secure their eighth consecutive league title this season.

Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach before the international break, managing a 3-1 victory away from home to continue their perfect start to the campaign.

Bayern smashed Mainz 6-1 on home soil in their previous Bundesliga match and, with two wins and one draw from the first three matches, have also made a strong start to their title defence.





Everyone is aware of Bayern's dominance of German football over the last seven years, but Leipzig aren't too shabby themselves. Their extraordinary rise from the lower divisions into the Champions League places over the last few years has definitely caught an eye or two.





Both sides will want to continue their unbeaten starts to the season and earn the bragging rights in one of the Bundesliga's newest rivalries.

Team News

Leipzig's summer signing Hannes Wolf is still recovering from a long term leg break, while versatile midfielders Tyler Adams and Kevin Kampl are following individual training programmes.

Bayern don't currently have any reported injury problems, so manager Niko Kovac could elect to pick his strongest XI for the upcoming fixture.

Bayern made quite a few exciting signings towards the end of the transfer window, including loan deals for Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, who should both continue to feature in the starting lineup.

Predicted Lineups

RB Leipzig Gulácsi; Klostermann, Konaté, Orban, Halstenberg; Sabitzer, Laimer, Demme,

Forsberg; Poulsen, Werner. Bayern Munich Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernández, Alaba; Thiago, Kimmich; Coman, Coutinho, Perisic;

Lewandowski

Head to Head Record

The two sides have played each other just eight times in total, which is not many in comparison to some of the other rivalries in world football. Bayern have won five of the eight clashes, compared to Leipzig's one victory.

However, Leipzig have done well at home against the Bavarians in recent years. The only victory that RBL have managed over Bayern came two seasons ago, with the hosts claiming a 2-1 win.

Last year the two teams battled it out in a competitive 0-0 draw, while they also squared off in the DFB-Pokal final. That fixture wasn't such a tight game, Bayern running out 3-0 victors after Robert Lewandowski scored a brace alongside Kingsley Coman's effort.

Recent Form

As briefly mentioned, Leipzig are in terrific form and are the only Bundesliga team to win every single game since the start of the season. Their last two victories included a home triumph against Eintracht Frankfurt and an away success at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern, on the other hand, had a slightly questionable start to their league season, when they drew their first match at home to Hertha Berlin. Before the season started, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund when they met in the German DFL-Supercup.





These results could be blamed on the fact that they were still in the middle of the transfer window and were yet to finalise some of their new signings. Bayern's form seems to have recovered, convincingly smashing their last two opponents in Schalke 04 and Mainz.





However, the real tests are still ahead of them.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

RB Leipzig Bayern Munich Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 RB Leipzig (30/8) Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz (31/8) RB Leipzig 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (25/8) Schalke 04 0-3 Bayern Munich (24/8) FC Union Berlin 0-4 RB Leipzig (18/8) Bayern Munich 2-2 Hertha Berlin (16/8) VFL Osnabruck 2-3 RB Leipzig (11/8) Energie Cottbus 1-3 Bayern Munich (12/8) RB Leipzig 3-2 Galatasaray (19/7) Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich (3/8)

Prediction

This is set to be a mouth-watering top of the table clash that could have it all - goals, passion and drama. It looks to be a close call, with Leipzig in brilliant form coming into the match, also boasting the home advantage.

And while Bayern have won their last two games, there is still a feeling that something is not right at the club and those cracks could show against a quality opponent.

Saying that, Bayern are still Bayern, a team who have dominated German football for many years now. Even when they are playing poorly, they can still crush opponents with the individual talent they have in their team. It should be a tasty affair that could go either way.